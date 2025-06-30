Schefter: Steelers Trade FS Minkah Fitzpatrick For CB Jalen Ramsey

In a blockbuster move that only gets bigger, the Pittsburgh Steelers have traded star FS Minkah Fitzpatrick to the Miami Dolphins as part of the deal for CB Jalen Ramsey. Fitzpatrick, who began his career with Miami before being traded to Pittsburgh in 2019, now returns to South Beach.

It’s an out-of-left-field move and only adds to the intensity of the trade.

ESPN sources: Steelers traded three-time All-Pro safety Minkah Fitzpatrick to the Dolphins in exchange for three-time All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey. The rare player-for-player trade, and another trade. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 30, 2025

Fitzpatrick has been Pittsburgh’s star safety since being added in 2019. Despite criticism for making the move shortly after QB Ben Roethlisberger’s season-ending shoulder injury that sent a 2020 first round pick for Fitzpatrick, it turned out to be an excellent deal. A five-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro, Fitzpatrick recorded 18 interceptions across 88 starts with the Steelers. Signed to an extension that made him the highest-paid safety in 2021, Fitzpatrick was signed through the 2026 season.

Minkah Fitzpatrick struggled the last two years. In 2023, he played just ten games due to injury. Healthy in 2024, he had a solid season but lacked the splash plays he normally made. He finished the year with just one interception.

Despite a lack of playmaking, Mike Tomlin and the coaching staff remained positive and spoke highly of Fitzpatrick’s play. When not taking the ball away, he still proved to be a consistent and excellent tackler and run defender. He was also viewed as a quiet team leader in the back end of the team’s secondary.

The plan to replace Minkah Fitzpatrick at free safety isn’t immediately evident and Pittsburgh lacks an internal replacement. Perhaps Ramsey will make the move from cornerback to safety, a common switch cornerbacks make later in their careers. Ramsey turns 31 later this year. Pittsburgh also signed the versatile Juan Thornhill in free agency, capable of playing either safety spot, though he would be a clear downgrade from Fitzpatrick.

It’s not clear if there is additional compensation as part of the deal or if this is a true player-for-player swap.