Schefter: Steelers TE Donald Parham Jr. Tears Achilles

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Donald Parham Jr. suffered a torn Achilles during the team’s OTA practice Tuesday, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The injury is likely to end his season.

Parham’s injury could be the reason why trade talks with the Miami Dolphins for Jonnu Smith were “renewed,” as Schefter shared earlier in the day.

Parham signed with the Steelers early in the offseason. An imposing figure at 6’8, 240 pounds, he spent the 2024 season on the Denver Broncos’ practice squad. Previously, he had a successful four-year stint with the Los Angeles Chargers, catching 67 passes for 764 yards and 11 touchdowns over that span.

His best season came in 2023, recording 27 receptions for 285 yards and four touchdowns. Donald Parham, who turns 28 in August, was battling for a spot as a backup tight end on the Steelers’ roster. Now, he’s headed for injured reserve. Being placed there this time of year would end his season, and he wouldn’t be eligible to be activated later this year. His contract likely contains a split salary clause, reducing his pay while on IR.

I think Donald Parham Jr. might have a split contract clause and if so, cap charge likely reduces down to $540K on IR. #Steelers #NFL — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) June 3, 2025

Other tight ends on the Steelers’ roster include starters Pat Freiermuth and Darnell Washington. Connor Heyward returns, and his roster chances, through unfortunate circumstances, have increased unless the team adds someone like Jonnu Smith. Pittsburgh also signed UDFAs JJ Galbreath and DJ Thomas-Jones, the latter profiling more like a fullback, following April’s draft.

Offensive coordinator Arthur Smith prefers to use multiple tight ends and ranked second in 13 personnel (three tight end) usage a season ago. Last year, Pittsburgh kept four tight ends on the team’s initial 53-man roster.

Once Parham is placed on injured reserve, the Steelers will have two roster spots open. The first was created after the team waived rookie DL Blake Mangelson last Friday. Because of EDGE Julius Welschof’s international roster exemption, Pittsburgh can carry up to 91 players prior to roster cutdowns in late August.