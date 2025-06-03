Schefter: Steelers ‘Not Expected’ To Trade For Dolphins TE Jonnu Smith

After linking the Pittsburgh Steelers to potential trade interest in TE Jonnu Smith a week ago, Adam Schefter is now putting an end to that buzz.

“Pittsburgh has been seeking additional receiving help and has inquired about, but is not expected to trade for, Miami TE Jonnu Smith,” he wrote on X.

Sources: Former Bills and Jaguars WR Gabe Davis is scheduled to travel to Pittsburgh on Wednesday to visit with the Steelers on Thursday. Pittsburgh has been seeking additional receiving help and has inquired about, but is not expected to trade for, Miami TE Jonnu Smith. pic.twitter.com/0lctkfJS0R — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 3, 2025

All of the local beat writers dismissed the idea pretty quickly and pointed to the possibility of Smith’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, trying to drum up a market or raise the asking price for his client.

It was believable because of his ties to Arthur Smith, whom he has played for as either his TEs coach, OC or head coach for five of his eight seasons in the league. But the Steelers just signed Pat Freiermuth to a decent-sized contract last offseason and seem to like the trajectory of Darnell Washington.

Smith would have cost them some of their 2026 draft capital stockpile, which is expected to be used to take another swing at finding a franchise quarterback. He also would have required a new contract on top of it. Arthur Smith loves his tight ends, but how much money did the Steelers really want to devote to the position?

He would have been an interesting solution to their lack of a secondary wide receiver option opposite DK Metcalf. Regardless, it looks like they are still on the hunt for a playmaker. The first part of Schefter’s post had former Jacksonville Jaguars and Buffalo Bills WR Gabe Davis scheduled to visit Pittsburgh on Thursday.

This comes after FOX Sports’ Jordan Schultz reported last week that the Steelers were putting feelers out around the league to find additional WR help. A hole was left on the roster when they traded George Pickens a few weeks ago.

So no Jonnu Smith for the Steelers, but it sounds like they are hot on the trail of receiver reinforcements to ensure they don’t have a repeat situation of the 2024 season.