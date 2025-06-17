Schefter Projects Watt’s Contract Extension

Adam Schefter is confident the Pittsburgh Steelers will pay T.J. Watt. But he doubts Watt will trump Myles Garrett as the highest-paid EDGE in the NFL and even if he does, Micah Parsons will begin the year as the league’s big-money pass rusher. Weighing in on Watt’s future contract extension, Schefter offered a range of what he’ll receive.

“[Trey] Hendrickson, Watt, I think they’ll be in the [Maxx] Crosby, Garrett range,” Schefter said on ESPN’s Unsportsmanlike this morning. “Somewhere in there.”

He’s referring to the two AFC North stars who haven’t been paid yet. The Cincinnati Bengals are in a prolonged and messy contract stall with DE Trey Hendrickson, who led the league in sacks a year ago. Negotiations have reportedly resumed but a deal doesn’t seem to be imminent. Watt and the Steelers remain without a deal with Watt skipping mandatory minicamp, but the situation hasn’t been as contentious as what Cincinnati is going through.

Schefter’s comments imply Watt won’t top Garrett’s $40 million average yearly value signed earlier this offseason. Instead, he’ll likely squeeze between Garrett and Las Vegas Raiders DE Maxx Crosby. That’s a wide range at $35.5 million and $40 million per year (Schefter is also forgetting Danielle Hunter is above Crosby at $35.6 million) but will leave Watt behind Garrett and Parsons come the start of the season.

“Micah Parsons, I expect to become the highest-paid defensive player in NFL history,” Schefter said. “That’s the deal that I expect to trump the other deals.”

A deal between the Dallas Cowboys and Parsons still seems weeks away and may not be struck until late in the summer. But in his prime and awaiting the first mega contract of his career, it should be a massive one that lands in the $40-million-plus range.

Schefter’s comment track what NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport said, believing Watt won’t top Garrett’s contract. Perhaps that is the result. But it’s logical to believe that’s what Watt and his camp are angling for. In 2021, Watt became the NFL’s highest-paid defensive player and likely wants to reclaim that status, even if it’s just temporary. It’s doubtful he would also be content getting paid less than Garrett, a rival he’s often compared to. It could be a driving reason why no deal has gotten done and why Pittsburgh is taking care of smaller contract extensions like SS DeShon Elliott before hammering things out with Watt.

Contracts are much more than average yearly value. Guaranteed money, cash flow, and overall structure are more important. But the yearly average is the most public and visible aspect of a deal, and every top player is looking to snag the top spot. That is Watt’s goal. The top national media experts believe he’ll fall shy of it.