Schefter: Mike Tomlin ‘Major Reason’ Aaron Rodgers Signed With Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers finally have an answer from QB Aaron Rodgers, who reportedly informed the team he’s planning on signing and attending the team’s mandatory minicamp next week. Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, head coach Mike Tomlin is a big reason why Rodgers will don the Black and Gold next season.

“Steelers never wavered in their belief that Aaron Rodgers eventually would sign with Pittsburgh,” Schefter tweeted. “Steelers HC Mike Tomlin loomed large in this entire situation. Tomlin was a drawing card for Rodgers, and was happy to work within Rodgers’ timeline. He is a major reason that Rodgers will be a Steeler.”

Tomlin and Rodgers have seemingly always had a lot of respect for each other. Last season, Rodgers praised Tomlin during an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show.

“There’s only one Mike Tomlin,” Rodgers said. “I would say that first and foremost, you gotta give Mike credit. He’s got a special sauce to think about the way that he coaches. I’m just saying this from afar. I haven’t been around him, but I’ve heard, talked to a lot of guys that played for him.”

Throughout the Rodgers saga, there were reports that Tomlin was the one “orchestrating” the Steelers’ pursuit of Rodgers, which dragged on from the first day of the legal tampering period on March 10 until Thursday afternoon. The Steelers remained patient with Rodgers, who said on The Pat McAfee Show that he was dealing with personal issues that caused his delay in signing and wound up locking up their quarterback for 2025 ahead of the team’s mandatory minicamp.

Tomlin hasn’t had much playoff success recently, with the Steelers winless in the postseason since 2016, and Rodgers represented the best available quarterback to make the team competitive and help the Steelers and Tomlin get over the hump. While he’s coming off a 5-12 campaign with the New York Jets, Tomlin clearly feels that Rodgers still has some good football left in him and wanted to work with the 41-year-old four-time NFL MVP in Pittsburgh.

It’s expected to be a one-year contract for Rodgers per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, so 2025 might be the only time Mike Tomlin and Aaron Rodgers are working together. But the two share a mutual respect that should make for a good working relationship as the Steelers pursue greatness with a roster that has aging stars on defense looking for their chance at glory in Pittsburgh.