Schefter: CB Jaire Alexander Drawing Interest From Ravens

Though many Pittsburgh Steelers fans want to see free agent cornerback Jaire Alexander added as the team’s next piece, he might land elsewhere in the AFC North. Alexander’s next stop could be with the Baltimore Ravens thanks to the team’s interest and full-court press by QB Lamar Jackson.

“I think Carolina’s in play. I think Baltimore’s in play. I think there are some other teams in play, and we’ll see ultimately what Jaire wants to do,” Schefter said Wednesday on The Pat McAfee Show Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters yesterday, Jackson made a push for the Ravens to sign Alexander. The two were teammates and roommates at Louisville. Not only has Jackson discussed the move to reporters, he and Alexander have had private conversations about it.

“Jaire’s also reached out to Lamar and I think that there’s a mutual interest on both sides,” Schefter said.

Schefter noted the Ravens might not be able to make the best offer for Alexander. He’s likely to angle for a one-year deal to prove his health and cash in during the 2026 offseason. When healthy, Alexander is one of the NFL’s top cornerbacks but has missed significant time in three of the last four seasons. In 2021, he was limited to just four games. In 2023 and 2024, he played just seven each year. In the season sandwiched in between, Alexander played 16 of 17 games in 2022, picking off five passes and making the Pro Bowl.

Schefter noted other teams remain in the mix for Alexander, though he only mentioned the Carolina Panthers and Ravens. On paper, Pittsburgh could have a hard time finding a place for Alexander to fit with Joey Porter Jr. and Darius Slay slotted as its starting outside cornerbacks. None of the three have played meaningful time in the slot, either.

Alexander will likely choose his team before training camp, allowing him to hit the ground running before each team reports to get ready for an important 2025 season.