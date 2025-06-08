Schefter: Aaron Rodgers Wasn’t Pittsburgh’s First (Or Second) Option

The Pittsburgh Steelers are excited to have answers at quarterback. Aaron Rodgers is signed, sealed, and delivered. Though Mike Tomlin and company will tout Rodgers’ Hall of Fame resume, ESPN’s Adam Schefter says if the organization had their way, Rodgers wouldn’t be in Pittsburgh. The Steelers’ quarterback would be Justin Fields. Or Matthew Stafford. Rodgers, at best, took the bronze medal.

“This was the best move that the Pittsburgh Steelers could make right now,” Schefter said on ESPN’s Get Up Friday. “But let’s also remember that this was the third option for the Pittsburgh Steelers. They were in on Matthew Stafford and couldn’t get [a trade done]. They tried to re-sign Justin Fields. He opted to go to the New York Jets, where he’ll meet Aaron Rodgers on opening day.

“And after they couldn’t get a trade done for Stafford and couldn’t get Fields re-signed, they pivoted to Aaron Rodgers.”

Schefter’s commentary shouldn’t come as a surprise. It’s well-documented the team made a push to re-sign Fields before free agency began. Reportedly, the team offered Fields a two-year deal but the New York Jets came in with a slightly stronger contract. Combine that with the possibility Fields felt slighted after being sent to the bench mid-way through last season and he left in free agency, agreeing to New York’s deal that makes him the team’s unquestioned 2025 starter.

Pittsburgh also poked around on Matthew Stafford. That isn’t breaking news and was floated during the brief window the Los Angeles Rams allowed Stafford to shop himself around to gauge his market value. The Steelers didn’t seem to be the most serious players with media reports citing the New York Giants and Las Vegas Raiders as the teams who made formal contract offers. Schefter previously reported Pittsburgh wasn’t willing to give up a first-round pick for Stafford and, presumably, pay him a massive $100 million-plus contract.

Though Schefter didn’t mention him, Pittsburgh also had reported interest in Sam Darnold. Former NFL quarterback Chase Daniel once claimed the Steelers made him an offer, though he’s the only one to firmly report as such. Darnold reunited with former coach Klint Kubiak and joined the Seattle Seahawks. If that report is true, it puts Rodgers in fourth-place.

It’s fair to say Pittsburgh had a ceiling with every other quarterback. First choice shouldn’t be equated to unconditional interest with a big, blank check. Pittsburgh could’ve, but didn’t, choose to top the Jets’ offer and pay Fields’ more. That doesn’t diminish the reality he was Pittsburgh’s first choice. Just in the way the Carolina Panthers first free agency defensive tackle choice was Milton Williams but lost out last-second to the New England Patriots. The Panthers signed Tershawn Wharton instead. Williams was still their first selection.

Rodgers being the team’s third (or fourth) choice doesn’t mean this marriage is doomed to fail. He could have a great season and exceed everyone’s expectations, perhaps even the organization’s. Schefter’s comment is more obvious than anything. Rodgers only feels like the first choice thanks to the three-month saga it took to land him. No matter how Pittsburgh envisioned things would go, Rodgers is the Steelers’ starter, and it’s full speed ahead with him under center.