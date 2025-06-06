Ryan Clark Thinks Steelers Could Have ‘Uncomfortable Conversation’ About Mike Tomlin If Playoff Woes Continue

During his time with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Mike Tomlin has been one of the best coaches in the NFL. He’s been to two Super Bowls, winning one. He’s also yet to have a losing season. It’s very likely that Tomlin will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame one day. However, recently, there have been a lot of questions about whether or not he should remain the Steelers’ head coach. They haven’t won a playoff game in eight years. If that drought continues this year, former Steeler Ryan Clark thinks Tomlin’s job could be in danger.

“I said it on this show, I don’t believe Mike Tomlin is fireable,” Clark said Friday on ESPN’s First Take. “But I also know that any other team, any other coach, that has been as non-competitive as the Pittsburgh Steelers have been in the playoffs, they’re looking for a change…They’ve gotta win something this year. They have to show promise this year.

“If they don’t, there is an uncomfortable conversation that we’re gonna have to have in the media, and that they’re gonna have to have in their building. That is, ‘Is enough enough and has he made us as great as he could possibly make us?'”

This offseason, Clark has not been afraid to be critical of Tomlin and the Steelers. He has suggested that it might be time for Pittsburgh and the head coach to split. He’s not the only one that shares that opinion, either.

However, unless this season is a complete disaster, it doesn’t seem like Tomlin is going anywhere. Art Rooney II let it be known that he still believes in Tomlin. The Steelers’ playoff struggles are a serious issue but firing Tomlin after this season might be a mistake.

Context is important when talking about the Steelers’ playoff win drought. They haven’t had a capable quarterback since Ben Roethlisberger retired after the 2021 season. Even then, Roethlisberger wasn’t the same player during his last few seasons. Most teams hit rock bottom when they lose their franchise quarterback. However, Tomlin managed to keep the Steelers in the playoff picture.

That shouldn’t make him immune from criticism, but Tomlin can be criticized for Pittsburgh’s playoff losses and praised for his ability to keep them competitive. Those two things aren’t necessarily mutually exclusive. With a better quarterback situation, the Steelers could be a bigger postseason threat.

Clark doesn’t seem to believe Rodgers is enough to do that, though. Even if he’s correct, the Steelers are in a position to find their next franchise quarterback in the 2026 draft. Firing Tomlin before then could be the wrong move. Players rave about his leadership and having him in place with a rookie quarterback could be extremely helpful.

Should Tomlin’s seat get hotter if the Steelers once again fail to win a playoff game? Probably. However, the Rooney family hasn’t been prone to knee-jerk reactions in the past. They might table those uncomfortable conversations for another offseason.