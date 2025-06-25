‘Russ’ Motive Was Different:’ Ex-NFL Player Compares Wilson’s, Rodgers’ Reasons For Joining Steelers

After deeming a year with Russell Wilson unsuccessful, the Pittsburgh Steelers didn’t take a radically different approach to finding their 2025 quarterback. Sticking with the veteran bridge quarterback route, the team signed an even older quarterback with just as many questions about how much gas is left in the tank. Aaron Rodgers inked a one-year deal for what is expected to be his final NFL season. Though there’s similarities in their resumes, former NFL player Dorin Dickerson sees vastly different reasons in their motivations.

“Russ’ motive was different,” Dickerson said Wednesday morning on 93.7 The Fan. “After what I heard yesterday on The Pat McAfee Show, I know what Aaron Rodgers’ motive is this year. It’s to play football. It’s to play for the Pittsburgh Steelers. He’s kind of at peace, in my opinion, of what his career is.

“He’s not trying to accomplish anything. He’s not trying to make another big payday. He’s not trying to even make a Super Bowl. It’d be great if he did, but that’s not his motive. His motive is just to kind of wrap up his career as a Pittsburgh Steeler, one of the best franchise[s] he said in the NFL.”

Joining The Pat McAfee Show Tuesday, Rodgers expressed pride in signing with the Steelers. Comparing to his time in Green Bay with one of the oldest franchises, Pittsburgh isn’t part of the original group that formed the NFL in 1920. But the Steelers weren’t far behind, founded in 1933.

Admitting he didn’t need to play this season, Rodgers signed with Pittsburgh because it was a good fit. A stable franchise with lots of history. A head coach Rodgers respects in Mike Tomlin. An organization willing to be patient with him, waiting three long months for him to agree to a contract. A stark contrast to the chaos and difficulty Rodgers had with the Jets’ old and new regime.

Dickerson thinks Wilson had another vision.

“I think Russ’ motive was different,” he said. “I think Russ wanted to be in control to show that he still had it for this next kind of couple years of his career.”

Wilson will now get that opportunity in New York. Expected to be the Giants’ starter, he’ll need to hold off rookie first-rounder Jaxson Dart throughout the season. If Wilson can’t or should New York falter on its way to another poor showing, he could be joining Rodgers in the retirement line next offseason.