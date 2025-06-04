Rudolph-Metcalf Named NFL’s Worst Passing-Game Duo

Pro Football Focus isn’t keen on the idea of Mason Rudolph lobbing downfield passes to DK Metcalf. In its list ranking the NFL’s top quarterback-receiver duos, the Pittsburgh Steelers brought up the rear. The slotting could change if and when Aaron Rodgers signs but for now, the Steelers’ pairing is in the basement.

“Metcalf went from coast to coast, moving from Seattle to Pittsburgh this offseason,” PFF’s Trevor Sikkema wrote. “We’re not sure who the Steelers’ QB1 will be, but Mason Rudolph, who recorded 61.5 (2024) and 53.5 (2019) PFF passing grades in the two seasons where he has taken more than 200 drop backs, is currently slated to assume that title.”

In his introductory press conference, Metcalf said the Steelers promised they had a great plan at quarterback. More than two months later, that plan hasn’t been revealed. It seemingly is banking on Rodgers signing before training camp. For the moment, neither are in Pittsburgh. Rodgers remains unsigned and Metcalf hasn’t showed up for any of the team’s five voluntary OTA practices, though he figures to attend next week’s mandatory minicamp.

In a recent ranking of the NFL’s top starting quarterbacks, PFF listed Rudolph 31st overall and only ahead of New Orleans Saints rookie Tyler Shough. In Sikkema’s list, the Shough-to-Chris Olave connection ranked one spot higher. Also ahead of Rudolph to Metcalf were the Cleveland Browns’ duo of Joe Flacco and Jerry Jeudy and the Tennessee Titans’ Cam Ward to Calvin Ridley.

While Rudolph doesn’t have the NFL’s strongest arm, he throws a capable and accurate deep ball that should fit well enough with Metcalf’s skill set. In 2023, Rudolph and WR George Pickens formed a hot connection. In Rudolph’s first two starts, Pickens caught 11 passes for 326 yards and two touchdowns. Only a rain-soaked finale blunted the connection.

It’s reasonable to place the Steelers low on the list mainly for their uncertain and currently unappealing quarterback situation. But is it fair to place Rudolph and Metcalf dead last? There’s a case to be made they should be above New Orleans, with a total unknown in Shough and a concussion-riddled Olave, and even Flacco and Jeudy.

Rudolph could be argued as the better quarterback than Flacco and many would rank Metcalf above Jeudy. There’s also the question of how much higher Pittsburgh will rank if Rodgers assumes QB1 duties, even if summer fodder content will be irrelevant by the time Rodgers takes his first meaningful snap.