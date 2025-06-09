Rodgers Was In Training Room ’24/7′ With ‘Bumps And Bruises’ Last Season, Beat Writer Says

When new Pittsburgh Steelers QB Aaron Rodgers steps onto the field for Week 1 against the New York Jets, it will mark two years since he tore his Achilles. And he was able to play all 17 games in 2024 with the Jets.

But that doesn’t mean Aaron Rodgers was completely healthy last season. According to insider Mark Kaboly, Rodgers was anything but fully healthy.

“I’m not talking about Achilles, I’m talking about number of other injuries, nicks here and there,” Kaboly said Monday on The Fan Morning Show. “Apparently, I talked to somebody who said he was in the training room 24/7 at the end of last year. I mean, just like bumps and bruises and everything.”

That shouldn’t be a surprise to anyone. Aaron Rodgers turned 41 years old during the 2024 season. At that age, it’s easy to accumulate wear and tear. Then you factor in the Achilles’ injury a year prior, and it’s a recipe for small, nagging injuries.

Perhaps that figured into why it took so long for Aaron Rodgers to sign with the Steelers. Obviously, Rodgers had things going on in his personal life. But in recent months, it was apparent that he had the time to travel and enjoy different aspects of life. Some speculated that he was simply avoiding practice because he doesn’t like the voluntary practices.

But perhaps Aaron Rodgers was simply taking it easy to make sure his body is completely ready for mandatory minicamp. If what Kaboly heard is indeed true, Rodgers was playing better football on the field while spending plenty of time with the Jets’ trainers when he was off the field. The extra rest prior to entering minicamp could do Rodgers some good.

Now Rodgers has the Steelers’ mandatory minicamp to work with his teammates and coaches before training camp. That’s why former Steelers OT Max Starks called the timing “perfect”. Hopefully, that kind of timing plays out well on the field.

And we hope Rodgers doesn’t take up semi-permanent residence in the Steelers’ training room this year.