Rodgers That: ‘Hard To Simulate’ Work At Steelers OTAs From ‘Florida, Vegas, California’, Minkah Fitzpatrick Says

Even though he is not under contract, Aaron Rodgers remains the most notable absence from the Steelers’ OTA practices. Assuming that he does intend to sign with the team, the fact that he isn’t here surely raises eyebrows. Players in the locker room are necessarily aware, because reporters keep asking them about it.

And sometimes it’s hard not to read between the lines. Asked this week to explain why he prioritized participating in OTAs, Minkah Fitzpatrick said, “Because we’re working. And at the end of the day, I think what gets you to be a better football is playing football”. Then, perhaps intentionally, perhaps unintentionally, he made a comment invoking Rodgers.

“It’s hard to simulate that whether you’re in Florida, Vegas, California”, Fitzpatrick said via Pittsburgh’s DSEN, likely aware Aaron Rodgers is from California. “And right now, we’re playing football. We’re getting better, and it’s hard to do that on your own”.

Rodgers is, of course, completely on his own, without a contract, even though one is waiting for him to sign. Like the rest, Minkah Fitzpatrick didn’t make any direct comments about Rodgers. But many have seemed to skirt the issue in their answers. And they went out of their way to emphasize the importance of OTAs in building chemistry, even with fewer practices.

Some think Aaron Rodgers will sign with the Steelers next week in time for mandatory minicamp, though I remain skeptical. Minicamp is only mandatory for those under contract, so it holds no distinction for him. Minkah Fitzpatriick would have to be there, for example, but he would be there, anyway.

Whenever Steelers brass has been asked about Aaron Rodgers, they have said they are optimistic, but little else. If he doesn’t sign by minicamp, though, what happens then? Do they start looking for a Plan B, or do they just keep waiting?

We don’t know how much contact Rodgers has with the Steelers, or what he has communicated. If they know that he intends to sign, perhaps even when, that would obviously make a big difference. Assuming they do know, though, would they communicate that to the players, or in some way try to steer them away from making comments that might put Rodgers in a negative light?

Either way, there doesn’t seem to be any overwhelming sense of enthusiasm for Aaron Rodgers—really, anywhere. Ross Tucker even suggested that perhaps the fact that “nobody wants him” plays a role in his staying away.

It’s unclear exactly how serious the Steelers even are about Aaron Rodgers. Obviously, they would prefer if he signs and is their starting quarterback. But they seem ready and willing to pivot to their next option if he chooses not to sign, for whatever reason. Whether that’s Mason Rudolph or someone else, they won’t have their hearts broken.