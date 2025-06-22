Rodgers’ Actions Continue To Make Good On ‘All-In’ Promise To Teammates

On the first day of mandatory minicamp, shortly after he signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Aaron Rodgers reportedly gathered the team and told them that he is all-in.

It was an important gesture after three months of the media questioning if he was about to retire or if his heart was fully in for another season after 20 years in the league. Ever since then, his actions have aligned with his all-in promise and then some. The latest is a photo of him training at Proactive Sports Performance to make sure he is in top shape ahead of training camp, per their Instagram account.

The Steelers were reportedly pleased with the shape he showed up in after being away from the team, and Proactive Sports Performance was likely part of that. He was spotted at the world class facility multiple times over the offseason. That matters now more than ever, because since committing to the Steelers, Rodgers has treated the offseason like a mission.

Not only is he training in his off time, but he committed to hosting teammates in Malibu, Calif. for workouts ahead of training camp and he’s reportedly set to meet with Arthur Smith over the next five weeks to make sure he knows the offense and lock in any tweaks they want to make together.

Just a few weeks ago, there was still speculation of Rodgers holding his decision until training camp and showing up at the last possible second. Instead he showed up to three of the nine spring practices and set himself up for an all-in summer.

Only one quarterback has truly thrived into his 40s — Tom Brady. Known for his avocado ice cream and the strict TB12 method, Brady set the gold standard for longevity. If Rodgers wants to beat Father Time, he’ll need to match that level of commitment and drive. He appears to be doing just that.

Rodgers says that his motivation has always been to be not just good, but the best. Even at 41 with nothing left to prove, that still appears to be driving him. That’s great for teammates to see as the leader of the 2025 version of the Steelers.