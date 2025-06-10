Rodgers Acknowledges ‘Conversations With Other Organizations,’ Says He Was Playing For Steelers Or Retiring

Wire-to-wire, the Pittsburgh Steelers were always the favorite to sign quarterback Aaron Rodgers. But they weren’t the only team in the mix. Speaking during his first press conference after signing with the team over the weekend, Rodgers acknowledged other teams inquired about signing him. But in the end, the choice was clear. Play for Pittsburgh or not play for anyone again.

“I think there was conversations with other organizations, for sure,” he told reporters Tuesday via the team’s YouTube channel. “But the rapport that fell in between me and [Mike Tomlin] made it to where as I was going through my personal stuff, there wasn’t any other option for me. It was here or not play.”

The New York Giants and Minnesota Vikings were two other teams most often mentioned during the offseason. The Giants had eyes on adding a veteran quarterback but ultimately opted against waiting Rodgers out, likely understanding he was destined for Pittsburgh. Instead, the Giants signed Russell Wilson, the Steelers’ 2024 starter, and added Jameis Winston while taking Ole Miss’ Jaxson Dart in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

On paper, Minnesota felt like the best fit. A chance for Rodgers to play for an unquestioned Super Bowl contender and work with a respected offensive mind in Kevin O’Connell, whom Rodgers confirmed had at least one conversation with him this offseason. Reports suggested that had the Vikings shown enough interest, Rodgers would’ve signed with them without a second thought. But Minnesota stuck with 2024 first-round pick J.J. McCarthy even after he missed his entire rookie season with a knee injury.

Other teams were floated but not treated as serious contenders. The Cleveland Browns had a quarterback need but the chances of Rodgers playing for one of the NFL’s worst teams wasn’t going to happen. The New Orleans Saints became an option following Derek Carr’s retirement but Rodgers himself shut those talks down, and the Saints never had any reported interest.

That left Pittsburgh as the last team standing. Rodgers flew into Pittsburgh Saturday to sign a one-year deal that is reportedly worth a maximum of $19.5 million, a cheap deal for a full-time veteran starter. Depending on how the season goes, there’s a chance Rodgers re-signs and plays into 2026. If not, retirement will likely be his outcome with his next football stop arriving at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio.