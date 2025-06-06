Robert Woods Believes It Will Only Take ‘A Few Weeks’ For WRs To Mesh With Aaron Rodgers

The only way to build chemistry with wide receivers is time spent on the field. That’s one of the biggest concerns for Aaron Rodgers’ absence at voluntary OTAs over the past couple weeks. According to veteran WR Robert Woods, that shouldn’t be a big concern.

Jim Rome asked him how long it should take them to all get on the same page.

“It’ll be, I think, a quick transition to be able to understand the NFL and the holes and the gaps with Aaron Rodgers,” Woods said via The Jim Rome Show live on X. “A lot of vet receivers, a lot of experience with the receivers. I think a few weeks. I think we could be under wraps pretty quickly with Aaron Rodgers and the receivers that we have.”

Woods has a unique perspective on the matter as a 12-year veteran of the NFL. He has played for four different franchises including 15 different starting quarterbacks over that time. He has seen every situation there is to see, from second- or third-string players thrust into action, rookies starting, long-established veterans and everything in between.

His point makes sense for guys like himself, Scotty Miller, DK Metcalf and maybe even Calvin Austin III. But for younger guys like Roman Wilson, it might be a bigger adjustment. That is where the experience of the rest of the room comes into play as they can help coach up Wilson and the other young players. It’s also been reported that Wilson is one of the last guys off the field at practice this year. That bodes well for speeding up his learning curve.

Rodgers is known for having a complex set of hand signals for his playmakers to learn and high expectations for the way they run routes. All those things can take time.

The Steelers reportedly made it known to Rodgers how important it was to them that he arrive for mandatory minicamp, and he ultimately obliged.

Will they be able to get to the level of chemistry that guys like Roethlisberger and Heath Miller had? No, but they should be able to get up to speed with three days of mandatory minicamp and a few weeks of training camp.

Metcalf and Rodgers already got together and threw once at UCLA earlier this offseason. They could easily get together for another session with Rodgers and several of the receivers in the month leading up to training camp to help speed up the process.