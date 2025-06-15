Robert Mays: Steelers’ Offensive Line ‘More Of A Theory’, But Could Become ‘Top-10 Unit’

This offseason saw a lot of change for the Pittsburgh Steelers, especially on the offensive side of the ball. As such, there are a few spots of strength and weakness on that unit, and one major variable is the offensive line. That group remained intact this offseason, and despite some strong performances last year, it’s still unproven heading into 2025. On Friday, The Athletic’s Robert Mays and Derrik Klassen ranked the supporting casts in the AFC, and Mays put the Steelers 11th. Most of his reasoning revolved around the youth on the Steelers’ offensive line.

“I think the Steelers’ offensive line is more of a theory… We haven’t really seen [Troy] Fautanu play, and Broderick Jones is moving back to the left side… I still think you have a little bit of projection with [Mason] McCormick, there’s still youth there.. I think that the offensive line being a top-seven unit for the Steelers, or like a top-10 unit, which I think is on the table, pushed them a little bit higher here, I just don’t think you can do that with a lot of confidence,” Mays said.

With a 41-year-old Aaron Rodgers in the backfield this year, the performance of the offensive line is crucial to any success the Steelers want to have. Looking at the unit, there are reasons to be excited.

The interior is the strongest and most consistent aspect of the entire Steelers’ offensive line. Stepping into the starting role on short notice last year, Zach Frazier wasted no time making a name for himself. His performance throughout the year helped stabilize a unit that suffered a rash of injuries in the first couple of weeks of the season. Frazier played so well that he’s already being looked at as one of the best centers in the league.

At guard, it’s more of a mixed bag. Left guard Isaac Seumalo provides the most consistency on the line. He’s the only real veteran on the unit and has been as reliable as it gets over the last two years. At right guard, Mason McCormick surprisingly played well when called upon last year, but he’s still got some more growing to do.

The Steelers are comfortable on the interior, but the tackles are where it can get tricky. Broderick Jones is moving back to the left side, which the Steelers hope will become his permanent home. He feels like he’s getting more comfortable there, but isn’t providing the consistency the Steelers want just yet. Protecting Rodgers’ blindside, he’ll need to play well. On the other side, Troy Fautanu is essentially going into his rookie season after playing just one game last year. He could become a stalwart, but there could be some growing pains this year.

As a whole, there’s a ton of potential on the Steelers’ offensive line. If everyone can take a step forward, this could become one of the best offensive lines in the entire league. However, most of this unit doesn’t have a lot of experience together. On the right side, McCormick and Fautanu have to get used to being next to each other. Jones also has to get comfortable next to Seumalo again on the left side. If this unit can collectively take a step forward, the offense will look much better this season. That might be asking a lot, though.