Robert Griffin III Thinks Aaron Rodgers On Steelers Will ‘Work Out Better Than People Think’

Despite losing their franchise quarterback when Ben Roethlisberger retired after the 2021 season, the Pittsburgh Steelers have perennially remained in the playoff picture. However, they haven’t had any success in the postseason. Even during the last few years of Roethlisberger’s career, the Steelers came up short in the playoffs. Therefore, they signed Aaron Rodgers to try to help them get over that hump. While many people expect Rodgers and the Steelers to be a disaster, former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III is optimistic about the union.

“I think it’ll work out better than people think,” Griffin said recently on Sports Illustrated’s YouTube channel. “If I’m Aaron Rodgers and I look at the division of the AFC North, I gotta go against Myles Garrett and the Cleveland Browns, and I gotta go against Lamar Jackson and all those goons they’ve got on defense in the Baltimore Ravens, and I gotta go against Joe Burrow, possibly Trey Hendrickson coming back, and Ja’Marr Chase.

“Why, as a [41]-year-old man, would you subject yourself to that if you don’t believe you can do something? I think that Aaron Rodgers and the Pittsburgh Steelers are gonna make a playoff run.”

Griffin makes a solid point. Rodgers knows what he’s walking into in the AFC North. The Ravens look to be Super Bowl contenders again this year, and the Bengals have a talented roster as well. While the Browns might not be great this season, their defense still has a lot of talent. Facing Garrett usually isn’t fun for quarterbacks.

Also, Rodgers recently stated that this will most likely be his final NFL season. Therefore, how his team performs probably matters even more to him. He believes in the Steelers, thinking that he can find success in their competitive division.

It’s highly unlikely that Rodgers will get a storybook ending, going out with a Super Bowl victory like John Elway and Peyton Manning did. However, he could put up a good fight in the playoffs. If he helps the Steelers win a postseason game, then that could make for a worthy final season for the future Hall of Famer.

Most of Rodgers’ detractors cite his age, injury history, and personality as reasons why he won’t succeed in Pittsburgh. And some of those concerns are valid. Rodgers is 41, and not many quarterbacks have a ton of success at that age. He could continue to decline.

Also, Rodgers tore his Achilles in 2023, but he’s stated that injury is healed, and that he is fine now. Also, Rodgers seems to be fitting in just fine with the Steelers. He’s all-in, and they’ve welcomed him. Things could change if they start losing games, but for now, it seems Rodgers is having a positive impact on the Steelers. Maybe Griffin’s positive outlook won’t become a reality, but so far, so good in Pittsburgh.