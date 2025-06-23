Report: Steelers To Sign LS Tucker Addington

The Pittsburgh Steelers are expected to fill out their offseason roster by signing long snapper Tucker Addington. According to NFL insider Aaron Wilson, Addington will soon be added to the team’s 91-man roster, utilizing the open spot left after running back Jonathan Ward’s release last week.

Addington is a familiar face to Pittsburgh. Though never officially signed to the roster, he tried out for the team in September of 2023 and 2024.

Undrafted in 2020 out of Sam Houston State, he’s bounced around plenty of NFL rosters. His career began with the Dallas Cowboys, but he’s spent time with six other NFL teams, most recently with the Houston Texans earlier this offseason. He was released earlier this month.

To date, Tucker Addington has appeared in 10 NFL games. In 2024, he appeared in four games, three with the Miami Dolphins and one with the New England Patriots. He’s made one career tackle, a solo stop while with the Washington Commanders in 2023. He made his NFL debut in 2022 with the Patriots. Addington also spent the 2022 season with the USFL Houston Gamblers as the team’s starting snapper.

Pittsburgh has taken a long look at long snappers during the offseason, bringing in several during the team’s rookie minicamp. Addington wasn’t part of the group, and the Steelers didn’t sign any of their options, but now have a backup to Christian Kuntz, who has served as the team’s snapper since 2021. Last year, he received a 54.0 PFF grade, the highest of his career. Addington could just be depth or try to push Kuntz for a roster spot.

Addington is part of the Texas long snapping College Hall of Honor and is credited for having the fastest snaps of any alumni at 0.65 seconds. The NFL standard is regarded at 0.70 seconds.

Once the move becomes official, Addington will join his new Steelers’ teammates next month when Pittsburgh reports to training camp on July 23. The team’s first practice is scheduled for the next day.