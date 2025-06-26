Report: Browns Sign Kicker, Release Veteran DE Ogbo Okoronkwo

This is typically a dead period for NFL teams in the buildup to training camp, but the Cleveland Browns made a pair of roster moves Thursday.

Cleveland signed kicker Andre Szmyt and released veteran defensive end Ogbo Okoronkwo, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

#Browns have signed K Andre Szmyt (pronounced Schmidt) and released veteran DE Ogbo Okoronkwo, per the team. Okoronkwo signed a three-year, $19M free agency with the Browns two offseasons ago. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) June 26, 2025

Okoronkwo was a big-ticket addition in free agency ahead of the 2023 season. Signing a three-year, $19 million deal with the franchise, he gave the Browns a running mate for All-Pro Myles Garrett before they two months later traded for Za’Darius Smith.

Now, the Browns are moving on from Okoronkwo after he had just 54 tackles and 7.5 sacks in 30 games with Cleveland. According to NFL insider Adam Caplan, Okoronkwo was due $6 million in 2025, including a $3.225 million the week before the season.

Okoronkwo was due $6m (non-gtd) in cash ($2.235m base, $3.225 opt bonus due week before season, $510k in per game RBs). https://t.co/ShXD00Dp30 — Adam Caplan (@caplannfl) June 26, 2025

After having 4.5 sacks in his first season with the Browns, Okoronkwo saw his sacks decrease to 3.0 last season, while also seeing a drop in snaps from 53% in 2023 to just 45% in 2024. Now, he’s out of a job entering his age-30 season.

Prior to his time in Cleveland, Okoronkwo won a Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams in 2021 and then had a career-high 5.0 sacks with the Houston Texans in 2022. He has played in 80 career games and has recorded 17 sacks, 31 tackles for loss and four forced fumbles.

Szmyt previously spent time on the Browns’ practice squad last year, signing in late December and then signing a Reserve/Futures contract with the team on Jan. 6. The Browns later waived him on June 4 to sign wide receiver Jaelen Gill but have re-signed Szmyt ahead of training camp to compete with Dustin Hopkins, who connected on just 18-of-27 field goals last season.

Szmyt won the Lou Groza Award at Syracuse in 2018 and set the UFL’s single-season field goals record in 2024 with the St. Louis Battlehawks, connecting on 19-of-21 field goals.