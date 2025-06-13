Report: Antonio Brown Facing Attempted Murder Charge

Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown is facing an attempted murder charge following a May incident during a boxing match in Miami, Florida. Per the Washington Post’s David Ovalle, police are searching to arrest and charge Brown.

Per the Post:

“The warrant, which was signed by a judge Wednesday, lists a charge of attempted murder with a firearm and calls for Brown to post a $10,000 bond and remain under house arrest pending trial. Efforts to reach Brown, 36, were unsuccessful Thursday evening; it was unclear whether he was represented by an attorney. A spokesman for the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office declined to comment.”

The event took place last month during a marquee boxing event hosted by Aidan Ross. Social media video shared Brown involved in an altercation with a group of people, though the context and reason for the fight remained unclear. Other video showed Brown hurriedly walking out of a tunnel, possibly holding a gun, followed by sounds of gunshots.

Per the Post, others who attended the event told police Antonio Brown was the shooter. He was unarmed when detained by police. He was questioned and then released, later tweeting he was never formally placed under arrest. Brown claimed self-defense and that he was “jumped” by a crowd.

The warrant later details additional footage of Brown punching an individual and “Brown appearing to take the gun of a security officer and running toward the man he had punched.” Other video contains sounds of gunshots as Brown approached the victim, who ducked for cover.

Brown, who turns 37 next month, hasn’t played in the NFL since 2021 as a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2010, he was the league’s best receiver for a multi-year stretch of his career. He was named to seven Pro Bowls and four All-Pro squads.

His career began to unravel after requesting a trade out of Pittsburgh after the 2018 season. Post-football, he’s made headlines for the wrong reasons including arrests, social media rants and running an Arena League team, the Albany Empire, into the ground. To date, these are Brown’s most serious allegations.

To date, these are Brown's most serious allegations.