Rejuvenated Ravens Defense Felt Like ‘Playing 12-On-11’ At Times Against Baltimore’s Offense

The Baltimore Ravens have one of the league’s premiere offenses, but the defense has not lived up to its reputation. At least not wholly. They had the first-ranked run defense, which was pretty consistent from the beginning of the season to the end. But they ranked near the very bottom of the league in passing defense, allowing five 300-plus-yard passing games. Overall, they ranked 10th in yardage and ninth in points.

They had work to do, and S Kyle Hamilton sees that work already paying off in the spring. Even playing against the Ravens’ vaunted offense, he likes what his unit is doing. They are only putting together the building blocks for the future, but you have to start somewhere.

“We’re off to a great start”, he said of the defense, via the Ravens’ website. “It seems like we’re playing 12-on-11 out there sometimes – no offense to the offense, and they’ll probably have a different answer to that – but I think we’re clicking really well right now. Just [need to] clean up the little mistakes”.

The Ravens do have some blue-chip players on their defense, Kyle Hamilton being one of them. Of course, there is also ILB Roquan Smith. Along with CB Marlon Humphrey, all three made the All-Pro team last season. Both DL Nnamdi Madubuike and OLB Odafe Oweh also earned Pro Bowl recognition, giving them five defensive starters with honors.

Just yesterday, the Ravens also added former All-Pro CB Jaire Alexander to their defense. Looking to resurrect his career following a series of injuries, he reportedly took less money to sign with the Ravens. In all, he is set to earn $4 million with another $2 million available in playing time incentives.

For the second year in a row, the Ravens also used their first-round pick on defense, more specifically the secondary. In 2024, they drafted CB Nate Wiggins, and in 2025, they drafted S Malaki Starks. In the second round, the Ravens drafted OLB Mike Green, a talented pass rusher whose stock fell due to off-field issues.

Not only that, the Ravens spent a bit of money in free agency on defense. In addition to Alexander, they signed veteran CB Chidobe Awuzie. With Michael Pierce retiring, they added John Jenkins along the defensive line.

While they continue to voice support for young DC Zachary Orr, they also brought in Chuck Pagano. Everyone to a man insists that Orr was responsible for the Ravens’ defense turning things around last season, but those on the outside are understandably more skeptical, I’m sure.

But Baltimore has a really good offense, starting with QB Lamar Jackson and RB Derrick Henry. I know this is football in shorts, but did the Ravens defense really feel like they were playing with an extra man against that star-studded unit? Of course, he basically admitted the offense might feel the same way about the defense.