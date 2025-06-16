‘Really Impressed With Calvin Austin:’ Fittipaldo Thinks Aaron Rodgers ‘Likes His Skill Set’

The Pittsburgh Steelers still have a need at the wide receiver position after trading George Pickens to the Dallas Cowboys. But WR Calvin Austin III is evidently working hard to do his part in filling that gap. Insider Ray Fittipaldo said that Austin’s been working almost exclusively out of the slot in the spring practices, but that doesn’t mean he can’t make an impact. Could QB Aaron Rodgers help in that department?

According to Fittipaldo, Austin’s new quarterback is taking notice of just how well he’s practicing.

“I was really impressed with Calvin Austin,” Fittipaldo said on Monday’s episode of the North Shore Drive podcast. “I thought he was really good working out of the slot. It’s interesting, you could pick up things in practice, and Aaron Rodgers was there this last week. And you just sort of see him in the back, nodding his head, when Austin would make a catch and run after the catch. I think Aaron likes, he likes his skill set.”

We don’t know how exactly the Pittsburgh Steelers’ offense will look in 2025. Offensive coordinator Arthur Smith loves to run the ball and use heavier formations. He prefers two tight ends to three wide receivers. But Aaron Rodgers undoubtedly wants to throw the ball around. The more targets, the better.

That doesn’t necessarily mean you won’t see passing plays with two tight ends on the field. Rodgers has already spoken glowingly about TE Darnell Washington and how he reminds Rodgers of one of his favorite tight ends, Marcedes Lewis.

However, Rodgers also worked quite well with a smaller, shifty wide receiver during his career. Randall Cobb spent 10 years (over two stints) in Green Bay with the Packers during Rodgers’ time there. And Cobb was quite the prolific receiver with the Packers. He caught 47 touchdowns from Rodgers during that span.

I’m not saying Calvin Austin III is the next Randall Cobb, but I’m not surprised that Aaron Rodgers would like Austin’s skillset. Austin showed promise last season, averaging 15.2 yards per catch and snagging four touchdowns on 36 catches. Perhaps he can be even better with a quarterback like Rodgers in 2025.