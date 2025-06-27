RB Breece Hall Says Jets ‘Owe The Steelers One’ After Last Season’s Loss

Jets RB Breece Hall managed just 38 yards on 12 carries against the Steelers in a losing effort last season. The two teams square off again in the 2025 season opener, this year, only with the quarterbacks reversed. The Jets now have Justin Fields, and the Steelers have Aaron Rodgers.

Hall says he and the Jets need to get the Steelers back. And he wants one on Rodgers, too, even though he considers him a great teammate. Appearing on the Get Got podcast with Marshawn Lynch and Mike Robinson, he briefly talked about Rodgers and the Steelers.

He also talked about his “get got” moment, recalling a violent hit by Chargers S Derwin James. He said he needs his moment to return the favor, but didn’t end his list there. “We owe the Steelers one. They got us last year. I’ve got to get Aaron [Rodgers]. I’ve got to get Aaron, play him first game”, Hall said.

The Steelers’ win over Aaron Rodgers, Breece Hall, and the Jets was one of their best games of the season. Of course, by then Justin Fields gave way to Russell Wilson. He played well, throwing for 264 yards with two touchdowns, plus a rushing touchdown.

It was only late in the first half that they really broke out, though. Aided by Rodgers’ multiple interceptions nabbed by Beanie Bishop Jr., the Steelers scored 31 unanswered points to win 37-15. Breece Hall did score a rushing touchdown of 13 yards in the first quarter, but was largely quiet the rest of the way—as a runner.

The Steelers struggled to keep Hall in check in the passing game, catching six of nine from Rodgers for 103 yards. It took Rodgers 39 pass attempts just to reach 276 yards, though, completing only 24. It’s fair to say he wasn’t playing at his best just yet at that point in the season.

At least that’s what Pittsburgh is hoping. The Steelers signed Aaron Rodgers to a one-year contract with a base value of $14,150,000 after the Jets released him. Although he apparently didn’t have a great relationship with all of his teammates in New York, Breece Hall always supported him.

Since arriving in Pittsburgh, though, he has carried himself as a model teammate. Of particular note is him taking rookie QB Will Howard under his wing, and expressing a desire to earn respect. He doesn’t want to walk in and just be the Aaron Rodgers for whom the Jets gave up a king’s ransom. At this stage of his career—almost undoubtedly his final season—he just wants to play.

And while he doesn’t have former Jets teammate Breece Hall behind him, Rodgers likes the Steelers’ backfield, as well. Veteran Jaylen Warren figures to pair well with rookie Kaleb Johnson, as free-agent addition Kenneth Gainwell adds a different element.