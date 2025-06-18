Ravens Sign CB Jaire Alexander (Updated)

Minutes after ESPN’s Adam Schefter noted the Baltimore Ravens’ interest in CB Jaire Alexander, the Ravens themselves announced he signed with the team. The Ravens’ Twitter/X account broke the news moments ago.

Details of the deal aren’t known but insiders like Schefter expected it to be a one-year contract.

UPDATE, 1:11 PM: According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Alexander’s deal is for one year and $6 million total.

New #Ravens cornerback Jaire Alexander is signing for $6M in total, per source. Chance to re-establish his value on a one-year deal. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) June 18, 2025

UPDATE, 1:18 PM: According to longtime Ravens reporter Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic, Alexander’s deal is actually a one-year, $4 million pact, and Alexander can early an additional $2 million, taking him to $6 million in total.

Zrebiec added that Alexander could have gotten more from another team, but his connection with Ravens QB Lamar Jackson and the Ravens’ status as a legitimate Super Bowl contender factored into his decision.

Per sources, the Ravens deal w/Jaire Alexander is for 1-yr, $4 million. Could be worth up to $6 million.

Alexander could've gotten more elsewhere, but Ravens status as perennial contenders, presence of close friend/former college teammate Lamar Jackson worked in their favor. — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) June 18, 2025

UPDATE, 1:26 PM: NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported the incentives in Alexander’s contract. According to Garafolo, Alexander can earn $500,000 for playing-time thresholds, featuring 35% of snaps, 40%, 45% and 50%, giving him the ability to earn $2 million in incentives this season.

Jaire Alexander can earn $500k for each of the following playing-time thresholds: 35 percent, 40, 45 and 50. So $2 million in very reachable incentives. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) June 18, 2025

When healthy, Alexander is one of the NFL’s premier cornerbacks. Pro Football Focus recently rated him seventh in the league. But availability has been his biggest question, Alexander playing just seven games in each of the last two seasons.

Alexander’s strong relationship with QB Lamar Jackson may ultimately pushed him to the Ravens. Yesterday, Jackson publicly called for the team to add Alexander, his teammate and roommate at Louisville.

Green Bay released Alexander earlier this offseason after the two sides were unable to agree to a reworked contract. Alexander had previously signed a four-year, $84 million deal with the Packers in May 2022, and had two years and $37 million left on his contract.

Last season in Green Bay, Alexander played in just seven games and is coming off arthroscopic knee surgery that occurred on Jan. 1, the Packers announced. He played just seven games in 2023, too, giving him a total of just 14 games across the last two seasons. That injury history limited not only his negotiations with the Packers on a new deal, but also the trade market this offseason for the veteran cornerback.

Alexander has 12 career interceptions and slots in nicely in Baltimore’s secondary as he seeks a fresh start.

Alexander gives Baltimore three strong options at cornerback, joining Marlon Humphrey and Nate Wiggins. He will bolster a Ravens secondary that now looks like one of football’s best when also factoring in the likes of star safety Kyle Hamilton.

It’s not known if Pittsburgh had interest in Alexander. The Steelers signed CB Darius Slay early in the offseason to pair opposite Joey Porter Jr. while CB Beanie Bishop Jr. will work in the slot.