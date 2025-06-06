Rapoport: WR Gabe Davis Isn’t Fully Healthy, ‘Not Quite Ready To Sign’

Before Aaron Rodgers makes his way into town, let it be known wide receiver Gabe Davis was in Pittsburgh first. Overshadowed by the news of Rodgers’ imminent signing Thursday was Davis’ visit with the Steelers, the team’s first known interest in an external receiver since trading George Pickens to the Dallas Cowboys last month. Unlike Rodgers, Davis left town without a contract in hand. According to NFL insiders, the knee he injured last November isn’t fully healed.

“They hosted Gabe Davis on a visit,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport said on Friday’s Good Morning Football. “Not quite ready to sign just health-wise yet.”

That tracks with the rest of Davis’ offseason. In early May, the Jaguars released him with a failed physical designation after Davis tore his meniscus in November, ending his season. Before Pittsburgh, he took visits with the San Francisco 49ers and New York Giants, the latter an opportunity to reunite with Brian Daboll from their time in Buffalo. He left both meetings without a contract and did the same with Pittsburgh yesterday.

Money isn’t the issue. Similar to Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos a year ago, the Jaguars are on the hook for his salary. Meaning, any team that signs Davis will pay him the minimum with Jacksonville on the hook for the guaranteed money it still owes Davis.

Health and fit are the two questions with Gabe Davis and the primary reason he hasn’t signed anywhere appears to be health-related. A playmaker in Buffalo, he torched the Steelers in 2022 with two long touchdowns, including a 98-yarder, in a 38-3 blowout win. His 2024 season cut short by injury, Davis caught just 20 passes for less than 300 yards.

It’s unclear when he’ll be fully cleared and able to sign with a team. Clearly, that won’t happen before the Steelers and rest of the NFL wraps up their mandatory minicamps by next week. Training camp will be the goal for Davis to return to 100 percent and sign before teams report. Pittsburgh will show up in Latrobe on July 23 with the team’s first practice held the following day.