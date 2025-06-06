Rapoport: Steelers Made ‘Phone Call’ To Falcons About TE Kyle Pitts

The Pittsburgh Steelers might have an obvious need at wide receiver but their search to help the offense involves any potential playmaker. In addition to showing some level of interest in Miami Dolphins tight end Jonnu Smith, the Steelers also made a “phone call” to the Atlanta Falcons about former first-round pick TE Kyle Pitts. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport broke the news in passing Friday morning.

“They’ve inquired about some other weapons, and I know we’re talking about receivers, talking about pass catchers,” Rapoport said on Good Morning Football. “They’ve had their eyes on some tight ends too. Jonnu Smith, there was a phone call there. Kyle Pitts, there was a phone call there. The Steelers are in the market, it seems, for at least one more playmaker.”

Last week, multiple media reports indicated teams had made phone calls to the Falcons about Pitts, who is entering the last year of his rookie deal. But Rapoport is the first to specifically mention Pittsburgh being among the teams interested in him.

Like Jonnu Smith, the connections to Pitts aren’t hard to find. Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith served as the Falcons’ head coach when the team took Pitts with the fourth overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft, the first selection during Smith’s tenure. Regarded as a generational tight end out of Florida, Pitts hasn’t lived up to those expectations but has still produced solid numbers.

As a rookie, Pitts broke the 1,000-yard barrier. His numbers since haven’t matched that mark. In 2022, he battled injuries and over the past two years, he’s hovered around the 650-yard range. In 2023, Pitts caught 47 passes for 602 yards and four touchdowns. During their time together, there were equal parts blame on Arthur Smith for not maximizing Kyle Pitts and on Pitts for not locking in and not playing to his potential.

Pitts is playing on the fifth-year option of his rookie contract with a base salary of over $10.8 million. A high number and uncertain future but for the right price, Pittsburgh could have interest. The Steelers ranked second in the NFL in 13 personnel usage last season and a trio of Pat Freiermuth, Darnell Washington, and Pitts is intriguing.

Still, it’s hard to know how real the Steelers’ interest is in Pitts and how willing the Falcons would be to part ways with him. Atlanta wants to support second-year quarterback Michael Penix Jr. in his first full season starting. That means surrounding him with plenty of talent. Trading Pitts would leave the team thin at tight end.

At the least, Rapoport’s report should indicate Pittsburgh is casting a wide net for offensive upgrades. It’s not just a wide receiver the team is looking to add but any playmaker who can help the offense put points on the board.