Rapoport: Steelers Free Agent Target WR Gabe Davis Visiting Saints

Free agent wide receiver Gabe Davis, who recently visited the Pittsburgh Steelers, is taking a trip down to Baton Rouge. Per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Davis is visiting with New Orleans Saints. Rapoport doesn’t specify the day he’s visiting the team but presumably, it will take place Monday.

Former #Jaguars WR Gabe Davis is on his way to visit the #Saints, a potential offensive addition for New Orleans. Davis also recently visited the #Steelers. With plenty of money coming from Jax, Davis would command just a 1-year deal from his new team. pic.twitter.com/uwGQPOlpjJ — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 9, 2025

Davis visited with Pittsburgh on Thursday but left without a contract, hours before the news of QB Aaron Rodgers agreeing to sign with the Steelers broke. New Orleans marks the fourth team Davis has visited since being released by the Jacksonville Jaguars last month. Before the Saints and Steelers, Davis also took trips to meet with the San Francisco 49ers and New York Giants.

As Rapoport mentioned after visiting Pittsburgh, Davis still isn’t 100-percent healthy after suffering a torn meniscus in his knee last November that ended his lone season in Jacksonville. Signed to a three-year, $39 million contract ahead of 2024, Davis disappointed with Jacksonville. He caught just 20 passes for less than 300 yards and two touchdowns across 10 games before being cut as the organization’s new regime cut him with a failed physical.

Before his stint with the Jaguars, Davis was a playmaker with the Buffalo Bills. In four years, he caught 163 passes for more than 2,700 yards and 27 touchdowns. He had success against Pittsburgh, too, with a 171-yard, two touchdown showing in a 2022 blowout win over the Steelers.

Davis could leave the Saints without a contract as teams wait for him to get back to full health. Presumably, he will attempt to sign with a team ahead of training camp. As Rapoport notes, money isn’t an issue. The Jaguars are on the hook for his contract, meaning a team like Pittsburgh could pay Davis the minimum and make Jacksonville pay the rest, just as they did with QB Russell Wilson last season.

The Steelers are reportedly in the market for another offensive playmaker. In addition to Davis, they’ve shown some level of interest in trading for Miami Dolphins TE Jonnu Smith and Atlanta Falcons TE Kyle Pitts.