Rapoport Expects Rodgers’ Contract ‘Around’ $10 Million With Incentives To Go ‘A Little Higher’

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced that they have agreed to terms on a one-year deal with Aaron Rodgers, but he has not yet signed pending his arrival in Pittsburgh and a subsequent physical. How much will the future Hall of Famer play for? Ian Rapoport gave his expectations via NFL Network’s The Insiders this evening.

“As far as the financials, I still have no firm word on what the actual contract is,” Rapoport said. “Rodgers said on Pat McAfee’s show that he would play for $10 million. I actually expect the base to be somewhere around there with some incentives to get a little higher. So you’re probably looking at, I don’t know, maybe $20 million or less.”

From The Insiders on @NFLNetwork: The #Steelers and Aaron Rodgers hope that he follows the model of veteran QBs taking low deals to thrive taking over a team loaded around him. pic.twitter.com/ksKOlXNujh — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 6, 2025

Rodgers made it clear that he wasn’t worried about the money on The Pat McAfee Show. He specifically said “it ain’t about the money.” Rodgers has made $381.6 million in his NFL career through 20 years in the league. He’s made much more than that if you consider other business ventures and endorsement deals. His discount double check campaign with State Farm insurance was a staple on network television for years.

He is clearly coming back for a chance to compete and right the ship from two miserable years with the New York Jets. The Jets ended their relationship with him, and Rodgers didn’t love the way it all went down. He wasn’t going to let them dictate the end of his career. So he lands with one of the most storied franchises in the NFL with a very good chance to redeem his last couple seasons.

Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Gerry Dulac didn’t give a firm number either, but reported last night via X that it’s a one-year deal for less than $20 million. I would be surprised if it was much higher than $10 million given Rodgers’ statement on television.

This should be the second year in a row where the Steelers have among the cheapest quarterback rooms in the league. Last year, they ended up getting what they paid for. The hope is that things will be different this time around with Rodgers.

The contract figures are likely to surface at some point this weekend. No matter what the number is between $10 to $20 million, the Steelers can easily afford it in both cash and cap space. Our Dave Bryan will have us all covered with a salary cap update as soon as the number is made official.