Rapoport Believes Steelers Are ‘Loading Up’ To Make ‘One More Run’

Even after eight-straight seasons without a playoff win, the Pittsburgh Steelers aren’t hitting the reset button. Instead, it’s a team pushing all its chips to the middle of the table in the hopes of making at least one more serious postseason run by adding at least one more offensive playmaker. That’s how NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport views the Steelers’ mindset, sharing his thoughts during a Tuesday afternoon appearance on The Pat McAfee Show.

“The feeling I get from the Steelers is kind of loading up,” Rapoport told the show. “Doing all the resources, all the spots, everything you can. Obviously there could be a quarterback there at some point, hopefully soon. Maybe before the end of the summer. But that’s what it feels like. Kind of loading up to get to make one more run at it.”

Rapoport’s comments came in reference to Tuesday’s news that veteran WR Gabe Davis plans to visit with the team Thursday. A speedster and playmaker during his stint with the Buffalo Bills, Davis is coming off a disappointing 2024 season, his lone one with the Jacksonville Jaguars. A knee injury may be one reason preventing him from signing but if healthy, he could be a worthy addition to the Steelers’ offense.

“They’ve been looking for someone else. He has really taken this time,” Rapoport said of Davis. “This would make a ton of sense.”

Released nearly one month ago, Davis previously visited with the San Francisco 49ers and New York Giants but didn’t sign with either team.

“The Steelers have been looking for, not a tight end per se, but another target,” Rapoport said.

Pittsburgh habitually has the mindset of reloading instead of resetting. Adding Davis would help negate trading George Pickens to the Dallas Cowboys. Still, it’s hard to believe the Steelers’ offseason moves have truly put them in position to make another run. Perhaps it’s a roster talented enough to break the team’s postseason losing streak that’s longer than it’s ever been since the 1970 merger.

However, Super Bowl contention seems far out of each, even if Aaron Rodgers signs and plays reasonably well. In a loaded division and conference, Pittsburgh will struggle to get past the Baltimores, Buffalos, and Kansas Citys of the world. Adding Gabe Davis doesn’t change that. That doesn’t mean the Steelers should throw in the towel on the season or not consider someone like Davis. They should, especially at his cheap price tag with the Jaguars on the hook for his contract. But it’s hard to envision the Steelers as a true contender come January.

Their motivation ostensibly is attempting to win before the pillars of their defense age out. Cam Heyward is 36, T.J. Watt turns 31 in October, and Minkah Fitzpatrick will be 29 in November. Combined, they have one playoff win. That has to weigh heavily on Mike Tomlin and has him and the franchise attempting to squeeze as much as they can out of the time they have left in the league.