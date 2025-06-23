Ranking The Rooms: AFC North Safeties

When you think of the safety position in the AFC North, you think of star power. Specifically, Hall of Fame-level star power. That’s the standard that the likes of Ed Reed and Troy Polamalu set for the division during the height of the Steelers-Ravens rivalry.

That type of talent at safety remains for the Ravens and the Steelers with Kyle Hamilton, Minkah Fitzpatrick, DeShon Elliott and rookie Malaki Starks, but the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns are lagging behind at the position entering the 2025 season.

How do things shake out in the AFC North at the safety position? Let’s find out in the latest edition on the Ranking The Rooms: AFC North series here at Steelers Depot.

1. BALTIMORE RAVENS

An All-Pro safety in back-to-back years, Kyle Hamilton is off to a terrific start to his NFL career. And he’s only getting better. Hamilton was arguably better last season as a second-team All-Pro than he was in 2023 as a first-team All-Pro. The Ravens moved him around quite a bit and unlocked the best in his game, helping them cover up some issues in their secondary.

Hamilton graded out at a 90.1 overall from Pro Football Focus last season and was great both as a run defender (89.4) and in coverage (87.9) while playing 1,043 snaps.

The Ravens got him some help this offseason, too, drafting Georgia’s Malaki Starks in the first round, arguably the best safety in the draft. He’s a rangy player with great ball skills and is a great tackler, too. He just felt like a Raven throughout the pre-draft process, so no surprise they land him, giving them a potentially great duo.

Ar’Darius Washington was set to return for the Ravens, but he suffered a torn Achilles this offseason. He had a strong 2024 season and would have been a good piece to have in three-safety sets for defensive coordinator Zach Orr. He had two interceptions last season and made plays all over the field, so losing him is a big blow.

Young pieces Beau Brade and Sanoussi Kane return, while undrafted free agents Desmond Igbinosun and Keondre Jackson will push them for roster spots.

2. PITTSBURGH STEELERS

There are questions about Minkah Fitzpatrick’s abilities coming off a second straight down season that saw him record just one takeaway, picking off Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson in Week 16. But the Steelers aren’t concerned with Fitzpatrick’s abilities and still believe he’s a great leader and player.

On tape, that largely bears out as Fitzpatrick remains quite good in his role, even if that role isn’t utilizing him to the best of his abilities. Hopefully that changes in 2025 because the Steelers are stacked at safety. DeShon Elliott is back for another season and has a nice contract extension, too, thanks to a great 2024 season that saw him emerge as one of the most important pieces defensively for the Black and Gold.

Elliott is a force in the box, is an elite-level defender and is as cerebral as they come at the position. He handled a number of roles last season and was impactful throughout the year. This season seems like one in which Elliott could take things a step further, especially with the addition of veteran Juan Thornhill, giving the Steelers a significant upgrade at the No. 3 safety over Damontae Kazee.

Thornhill had some tough moments on tape last year with the Cleveland Browns, but he seems rejuvenated entering 2025 with the Steelers and finds himself in a great room with Fitzpatrick and Elliott. He’s good in coverage, can play that centerfield role if needed, and has a nose for the football, too.

Special teams ace Miles Killebrew returns, giving the Steelers a steady presence in the room, and he also serves as a team captain. He can handle box duties in a pinch at safety. Quindell Johnson was signed late this summer and brings some experience at safety, while undrafted free agent Sebastian Castro has received quite a bit of buzz this offseason as a guy who could carve out a role immediately for the Steelers.

3. CLEVELAND BROWNS

A tackling machine who thrives around the line of scrimmage, Grant Delpit has been quite the story for the Browns, overcoming early injury concerns to become a key piece defensively on the shores of Lake Erie.

Last season, Delpit finished with a career-high 111 tackles and seven tackles for loss. He had just one forced turnover though and didn’t make a huge impact there. But with his tackling abilities and the way he serves as another linebacker in the box, the Browns are in a good spot with him.

Depth is intriguing behind Delpit, too. Veteran Damontae Kazee joined Cleveland in free agency and brings some ball skills and physicality to the group. He struggled last season in Pittsburgh though and might not be a great fit in Cleveland as that true centerfield safety.

Ronnie Hickman and Rayshawn Jenkins are more box-style safeties, which might be a bit redundant with Delpit, unless the Browns plan on moving Delpit out of the box this season, which seems like a mistake. Jenkins came over from Seattle after being cut loose this offseason and at least gives the Browns another experienced, veteran safety to work with.

So, too, is Nik Needham, who joined late the team in free agency. He’s coming off an injury and there are questions about his move from cornerback to safety at this point in his career, but he has six career interceptions and was once a promising corner in Miami before the injury issues.

Undrafted free agent Donovan McMillon is a name to keep an eye on. He tested through the roof coming out of Pittsburgh and is a Pittsburgh-area native. He’s a guy the Steelers kept a close eye on, but he joined the Browns with a clear opportunity to push for a job in front of him.

4. CINCINNATI BENGALS

It’s a far cry from what the position group was just a few years ago for the Cincinnati Bengals, but they still have some solid talent at the position, starting with Geno Stone.

Stone came over from the Ravens last year as a free agent and had another strong year. After seven interceptions in 2023 for the Ravens, Stone had four interceptions and a touchdown for the Bengals last season, finishing with a career-best 81 tackles, but somehow finishing with a PFF grade of just 53.1 overall.

Jordan Battle returns as the other starting safety. He’s entering a crucial year and needs to take a step forward after recording less tackles last season than he did as a rookie despite the starting experience. He also has forced just three turnovers in two seasons, which is nowhere near how he played in college at Alabama.

Tycen Anderson is key depth for the Bengals, as is Jaylen Key. They are both special teams pieces that can handle some defensive roles at times, too.

PJ Jules and Daijahn Anthony are back and will battle for roster spots, while rookie Shaquan Loyal joins the fold aiming to carve out a role. Depth is a real concern here overall for the Bengals, but that could all go away if Battle can take a step forward and solidify himself as a key starter.

2024 AFC North S rankings:

No. 1 – Pittsburgh Steelers

No. 2 – Baltimore Ravens

No. 3 – Cincinnati Bengals

No. 4 – Cleveland Browns