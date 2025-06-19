Ranking Steelers’ Top 10 Most Impactful 2025 Free Agents

The Pittsburgh Steelers signed several free agents outside of the organization, all having various levels of experience and production in their respective careers. Today, we will be ranking the top 10 likely most impactful free agents Pittsburgh signed this offseason for the upcoming 2025 season (Note: WR DK Metcalf wasn’t included in this ranking because he was acquired via trade and not by free agent acquisition.)

10. RB TREY SERMON

Pittsburgh signed Trey Sermon back in May to add running back depth to a room that already had Kaleb Johnson, Jaylen Warren, Kenneth Gainwell, and Cordarrelle Patterson. Sermon is a former third-round pick that brings some pedigree to the table, but he’s likely set for the practice squad, and his likely way to the 53-man roster is via injury or a surprise cut prior to the start of the season.

9. DL DANIEL EKUALE

DL Daniel Ekuale started 16 games for the New England Patriots last season. Still, his role in Pittsburgh will likely be as a backup, fighting for a roster spot behind the likes of Cameron Heyward, Keeanu Benton, and Derrick Harmon. Ekuale will be fighting for playing time with the likes of Isaiahh Loudermilk, Yahya Black, Logan Lee, Dean Lowry, and DeMarvin Leal, making it quite the competition for snaps. He will see his way onto the field if he makes the roster, but his impact will be limited as more of a run-stuffer with limited production as a pass rusher.

8. CB BRANDIN ECHOLS

What was said about Ekuale could be said for Echols, who has started 19-of-57 games played in his NFL career, seeing four starts last season for the New York Jets. He has five interceptions and two pick-sixes in his four-year career, but he will be fighting for playing time with Beanie Bishop, who notched four picks as a rookie last season, while Pittsburgh also has Joey Porter Jr., Darius Slay, and Corey Trice on the outside. Echols may see some playing time in certain sub-packages, but his ability to start may be limited outside of injury.

7. QB MASON RUDOLPH

Mason Rudolph receives this rating on this list as he is one snap away from going in for Aaron Rodgers as this team’s starting quarterback. He was this team’s projected starter prior to Rodgers signing and represented himself decently in the times he has started for Pittsburgh in the past, helping them get into the 2023 postseason. However, being behind Rodgers, Rudolph’s only chance at play time would be if Rodgers were to go down due to injury.

6. RB KENNETH GAINWELL

The Steelers signed RB Kenneth Gainwell to bolster the running back room after Najee Harris left town for the Los Angeles Chargers, giving them a capable runner who brings some explosiveness and pass-catching upside to their backfield. However, the Steelers later drafted RB Kaleb Johnson in the third round of the 2025 draft, setting him up to be their future early down back with Jaylen Warren still likely to see plenty of work mixing in with Johnson on early downs and in the passing game. A clear RB3 with Cordarrelle Patterson to deal with on the depth chart, Gainwell’s impact is also limited in a crowded room.

5. WR ROBERT WOODS

The Steelers signed Robert Woods in May, giving him a one-year deal that totals $2 million for the 2025 season. A former standout for the Los Angeles Rams, Woods has bounced around the last few seasons, seeing time with the Tennessee Titans and the Houston Texans. His production has declined as he has aged, seeing just four starts last season in a crowded Houston receiver corps, lacking the juice he used to have. He will likely carry a similar role/production that former aging vets Allen Robinson and Mike Williams did as receivers past their prime, to give leadership and reliability to the team’s young receiver corps.

4. LB MALIK HARRISON

Pittsburgh gave a sizeable deal to LB Malik Harrison this offseason, setting him up to fill Elandon Roberts’ shoes as the team decided to let him walk in free agency to the Las Vegas Raiders on a less expensive deal. Harrison has plenty of starting experience with the Baltimore Ravens, including extensive experience contributing on special teams. Still, Harrison’s game lacks splash, and the presence of Cole Holcomb on the roster presents Harrison with a battle for playing time on the defensive side of the football.

3. S JUAN THORNHILL

I wrote earlier this offseason how Juan Thornhill was Pittsburgh’s biggest free agent wildcard this offseason, and that is why I have him here at No. 3 on this list. His play with the Cleveland Browns the previous two years, missing time due to injuries and failing to make splash plays with a high missed tackle rate. However, prior to his time in Cleveland, Thornhill was an impact player in the Chiefs’ secondary, showing off his closing speed as well as his instincts in coverage. He will have the opportunity to see plenty of playing time as Pittsburgh’s third safety alongside Minkah Fitzpatrick and DeShon Elliott to replace Damontae Kazee.

2. CB DARIUS SLAY

Darius Slay comes over from the Philadelphia Eagles after helping them to a Super Bowl last season, having started 14 games in 2024. He didn’t record an interception during the regular season and is the ripe age of 34. According to our very own Alex Kozora’s film room of Slay, the veteran still has some juice left and can still contribute at a high level opposite of Joey Porter Jr. Just one year removed from three-straight Pro Bowl nods, Pittsburgh will be looking for Slay to hold it down in the secondary in a similar way Donte Jackson did for the team last season.

1. QB AARON RODGERS

Aaron Rodgers easily takes the top spot here as the four-time MVP and former Super Bowl champion is likely looking at his last season or two in the league. He’s three years removed from his last notable season in 2021, where he led Green Bay to a 13-3 record and won league MVP, but Pittsburgh is hoping that he has enough left to turn back the clock to help this team make a playoff run.

Pittsburgh hasn’t won a playoff game in nearly a decade, and that drought needs to end soon. Rodgers may not be able to power this team past Patrick Mahomes or Josh Allen in the AFC, but getting Pittsburgh a playoff win and into the divisional round should be a feat that he can accomplish this season… depending on what version of Rodgers Pittsburgh gets.