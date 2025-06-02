Raiders G Jackson Powers-Johnson Wants Another Shot At Cam Heyward After ‘Choice Words’ Last Season

Jackson Powers-Johnson won’t play Cam Heyward during the regular season this year, but he sure wants another crack at him. Not only did the Raiders’ 2025 second-round pick surrender his first-ever sack to Heyward last year, he also took umbrage with how the All-Pro handled it, he told teammate Maxx Crosby.

On his The Rush podcast, Crosby asked his teammate for his “Welcome to the NFL” moment. “I’d say playing against Cam Heyward and giving up my first sack—ever in my entire life”, Powers-Johnson said. “I would have to say that. He didn’t beat me—I beat myself. I beat myself, I overset. And he got me, and said some choice words after, and I really hope he comes back for another year. That’s all I’m gonna say”.

Asked to elaborate on what he meant by “choice words” and who said them, Powers-Johnson admitted he shot before Heyward. “My choice words were a couple of words, and then he said some things about some things, and I wasn’t too fond of it. So I hope he comes back another year, has another great season, and we get to play him. Good for him”.

One wonders exactly what Cam Heyward might have said about Jackson Powers-Johnson, but perhaps it was about old rivalries. Prior to the Steelers facing the Raiders last season, the Oregon Ducks—Powers-Johnson’s alma mater—beat Ohio State—Heyward’s.

On his own Not Just Football podcast, Heyward admitted he was coming for Powers-Johnson. “I went in the game saying, ‘I’m going against an Oregon Duck, I gotta let him feel it’”, he said. You can probably bet that Heyward’s “choice words” involved something about Powers-Johnson being from Oregon. He also admitted that “you always get to take advantage of a rookie o-lineman” and “relish[es] those opportunities”.

But the sack wasn’t the only time Cam Heyward got the better of Jackson Powers-Johnson. You do get the sense of the old veteran taking advantage of a rookie still learning his craft, but it’s not like Heyward hasn’t been besting elite guards for a decade and more.

Cam Heyward christening rookie LG Jackson Powers-Johnson to the NFL. Welcome to the show, rook. #Steelers pic.twitter.com/ujIPJO1C1p — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) October 14, 2024

Powers-Johnson knew going into the Steelers game that he would get a physical match from Heyward and company. “They’re gonna punch you in the mouth, but that’s how football is played”, he said in the lead-up to that game. “Wouldn’t want it any other way”.

As long as they don’t follow the punch with some sassy words, I guess. Though, to be fair, we don’t know exactly what Heyward said to Powers-Johnson. We just know that, between the sack and the exchange, Powers-Johnson hopes to see Heyward again.

Given that the Steelers just played the AFC West, they are not guaranteed another game against the Raiders until 2027. Heyward may be retired by then, so Powers-Johnson better hope they meet another way. If the two teams finish in the same place in their divisions, it gives them a chance.