‘Quick Release’ Biggest Difference Between Rodgers, Other Steelers QBs, Notes Kaboly

Aaron Rodgers will be the Pittsburgh Steelers’ starting quarterback in 2025. Due to him being 41 years old, the offense might look a little different than it did in 2024. Rodgers simply can’t take as many hits as he’s used to and focuses on getting the ball out as quick as possible. According to Steelers insider Mark Kaboly, that’s something he’s already showing this week during mandatory minicamp.

“That guy knows how to get rid of the ball in a hurry,” Kaboly said of Rodgers Wednesday on 93.7 The Fan. “That ball gets out of his hand quickly. I’d like to see him side by side with Dan Marino. That comes out quick. And behind a suspect offensive line, that’s what you’re gonna need. So that’s what jumped out to me. The quick release, and how quickly it gets out and up to speed.”

Once he went to Tampa Bay, Tom Brady operated in similar fashion. Peyton Manning also won a Super Bowl getting rid of the ball quickly with the Broncos. It’s something older quarterbacks typically do, as it helps them avoid taking hits while operating in more of a game-manager role and relying on the defense to be the strong suit of the team.

If Rodgers and the Steelers want to have the same success the Buccaneers and Broncos had with legendary quarterbacks in their older years, it’s going to come from a similar script. And even last year with the Jets, Rodgers was already started to get rid of the ball quicker. If that’s the way the offense is going to operate when passing the ball, it will be interesting to see how it all fits together.

The Steelers could look to add a receiver who can be play in more of a quick-passing game. DK Metcalf should become an excellent target for Rodgers, but he’s typically used deeper down the field. We could see smaller, more-agile receivers like Calvin Austin III or Roman Wilson step into bigger roles in that regard.

There’s also the fit with Arthur Smith. His offense typically revolves around the run, which sets up play-action passes. Rodgers certainly still has the arm to run play-action, but there are still some variables in play there. The offensive line needs to protect Rodgers long enough to make that work. And if Rodgers, and the Steelers want to take advantage of his quick release, play-action may be counterintuitive to that.

At the end of the day, the offensive line does have potential but remains unproven. Aaron Rodgers also can’t be taking too many hits. With both of those things in mind, he’ll need that quick release, so it’s good to hear that it’s looking impressive in practice already.