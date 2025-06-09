Pryor: Steelers Pass Catchers ‘Excited’ To Have Aaron Rodgers

The wait for Aaron Rodgers was longer than most people expected, but it’s finally over. He’s officially a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers. As long as he stays healthy, he should be their starting quarterback this season. However, Rodgers isn’t the same player he once was, and he brings along some baggage. There are questions about how he’ll be received by his new teammates. According to ESPN’s Brooke Pryor, some Steelers players are very excited that Rodgers is now on their team.

“Yesterday, I caught up with wide receiver Calvin Austin [III] at an event at an ice cream shop in Pittsburgh,” Pryor said Monday on SportsCenter. “He told me that he was excited to have Aaron Rodgers here in the building, and it was a relief. Because, as we know, this has been a long, drawn-out situation. I caught up with another Steelers player, tight end Pat Freiermuth, who got engaged this weekend, so congrats to him.

“He said he was also excited to have Aaron Rodgers here, and that now they can take the steps to get to a Super Bowl. That just reflects the overall vibe of this team. It’s gonna be business as usual. While things have been a circus outside of the building, it’s been pretty calm, going about their day-to-day life because that’s just how the Steelers operate.”

Before Rodgers signed in Pittsburgh, Steelers players were asked during OTAs about the possibility of playing with him. Overall, the responses seemed positive, even if they wanted the saga to finally get an actual resolution.

Therefore, it isn’t surprising to hear that Austin and Freiermuth are excited to have Rodgers on the team. Both of them should benefit from his addition. They might have been confident in Mason Rudolph, but Rodgers should be a clear upgrade under center. For all of the Steelers’ pass-catchers, this should be good news.

Also, the Steelers’ goal is still to win a championship, as it is every year. While there’s nothing wrong with that, Rodgers might not take them to that level. Their team still has other flaws. They might not be Super Bowl contenders yet.

However, adding Rodgers gets them closer to that goal. Depending on what level at which he can still play, he could be the Steelers’ best quarterback since Ben Roethlisberger. While that bar isn’t very high, they’ve continued to fight for a playoff spot with poor-to-middling quarterback play.

If Rodgers can elevate them beyond that, then maybe they can win a playoff game. Anything can happen in the postseason, too. Counting the Steelers out might be a mistake. Most people didn’t expect much from them last year, and then they were one of the best teams in the league for most of the season. Unfortunately, they collapsed down the stretch.

Maybe that won’t happen with Rodgers. His veteran presence could provide the Steelers’ offense with wisdom and leadership. Some of his teammates don’t seem to be upset with him for making them wait. Winning games should help Rodgers dispel any lingering doubts.