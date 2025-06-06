Pryor: NFL Defensive Coordinator Still Believes Aaron Rodgers Can Play

Now that the NFL world knows the Pittsburgh Steelers are getting Aaron Rodgers, what version are they actually acquiring? The four-time NFL MVP and future first-ballot Hall of Famer? Or the one who won five games with the New York Jets and was quickly ushered out of town after his lone full season with the team? At least one NFL defensive coordinator thinks Rodgers can still sling it, according to ESPN’s Brooke Pryor.

“I asked an NFL defensive coordinator if he thought that Aaron Rodgers was still a good fit and still had something left in the tank,” Pryor said Friday morning on SportsCenter. “And he said, ‘Yeah.’ Take a look at his fourth quarter comebacks. In last season, Rodgers had three either game-winning drives or fourth quarter comebacks. The season before that in Green Bay, he had four. So that clutch gene can make up for a lot, even if the fit isn’t perfect.”

Thursday, Rodgers agreed to sign a one-year contract with Pittsburgh. He’ll fly into the city today to take his physical and sign his contract, allowing him to practice with his new teammates Tuesday when the Steelers start mandatory minicamp.

Though the Jets only won a handful of games last season, Rodgers still manufactured late-game victories. He led a game-winning drive in an early-season win over the Buffalo Bills, though it was RB Braelon Allen who punched the ball into the end zone. He outplayed Houston Texans QB C.J. Stroud on Halloween with a strong fourth quarter to escape with a win. And he found WR Davante Adams for a long touchdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars late in the season for one of the team’s final victories.

However, there were plenty of opportunities left on the table. Rodgers and the Jets squandered multiple chances to win games late. Against Denver in Week 4, Buffalo in Week 6 (the infamous Mike Williams “red line” game), Seattle in Week 13. Statistically, Rodgers’ three game-winning drives was an average figure among quarterbacks. The same can be said about his fourth-quarter comebacks. The Indianapolis Colts’ Anthony Richardson had identical numbers in six fewer games.

Can Rodgers still play? Absolutely. Our video breakdown showed he can still turn back the clock. But he’s also not the same quarterback he once was and Pittsburgh has to understand it’s not getting in-his-prime Aaron Rodgers, the same quarterback who carved up Troy Polamalu and the Steelers’ secondary in the team’s last Super Bowl appearance. If they show a realistic lens with Rodgers and can run the ball effectively, there’s a chance this marriage (that had one heck of a long engagement) could work.