Professional Bettor Believes Aaron Rodgers Is ‘Going To Fail’ For Steelers

Much of the talk since QB Aaron Rodgers signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers centers on how he and offensive coordinator Arthur Smith will work together. After all, Rodgers has attempted over 30 passes per start (outside of his one passing attempt to start 2023 when he tore his Achilles). But Smith and head coach Mike Tomlin love to run the ball.

One NFC coach thinks it’s a great fit because Rodgers can still throw the ball, and the Steelers’ run game will lead to a balanced offense. However, not everyone is so optimistic.

You can count professional sports handicapper Steve Fezzik among those who don’t feel good about the Rodgers-Steelers marriage. He joined Ross Tucker on Wednesday for the Even Money podcast, and they discussed the Steelers’ Week 4 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings. And Fezzik made his feelings clear about Rodgers in Pittsburgh.

“I think the Aaron Rodgers offense is going to fail for the Steelers this year,” said Fezzik. “I think it’s going to be, it might even be a disaster.”

— Ross Tucker Podcast (@RossTuckerPod) June 26, 2025

Fezzik didn’t elaborate on what he meant by the offense failing or being a disaster. But there are a few ways the Steelers’ offense could fail in 2025. One, Aaron Rodgers could suffer a litany of injuries that hamper his effectiveness. We know the Steelers’ offensive line hasn’t been all that good recently. C Zach Frazier had an excellent rookie season, and G Mason McCormick stepped up admirably as a rookie in the wake of James Daniels’ season-ending injury in Week 4. But how good will the tackles play? Broderick Jones is finally flipping over to his natural left tackle position, but will that lead to a big improvement? And Troy Fautanu missed almost his entire rookie season due to injury.

If the offensive line does not play well in 2025, Rodgers could be in trouble. At 41 years old, he’s no longer the same mobile quarterback he was earlier in his career. He won’t be able to avoid pass rushers as well as he used to. And that could lead to injuries, which would be a failure. Plus, if the offensive line struggles in the run game, that will make the Steelers much more one-dimensional.

Also, the lack of a bona fide WR2 could doom the Steelers. We thought they had that when they traded for DK Metcalf this offseason. Fans were salivating at the thought of a Metcalf-George Pickens pairing. The potential for fireworks, both good and bad, was off the charts. But then the Steelers traded Pickens to the Dallas Cowboys. And they haven’t replaced him yet. Insider Mark Kaboly thinks the Steelers will add another receiver, but not until after training camp. If defenses are able to slow Metcalf down, the Steelers’ passing game could struggle without a quality second option. Perhaps TE Pat Freiermuth will help there, but another proven receiver would help.

It seems like there are paths to both success and failure for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Aaron Rodgers in 2025. But perhaps the path to failure is a little easier to see. At least, that’s what Fezzik thinks.