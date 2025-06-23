‘Physical, Violent:’ Steelers-Ravens Still NFL’s Best Rivalry, Says Former Player

The National Football League is full of great rivalries. But when a lot of people think about physical, old-school football, they think of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens. Other rivalries have been around longer. After all, the Ravens took the field for the first time (as the Ravens) in 1996.

But what the rivalry lacks in age, it’s made up for in physicality. Regardless of the records, you know a Steelers-Ravens game will feature big hits from both sides. How could it not with the personalities and characters on either team? That’s what drew former NFL WR James Jones in. So much so, he named it the best rivalry in the NFL, despite him playing in a much older one for most of his career.

“‘Cause the Bears and Packers ain’t a rivalry. It’s the oldest rivalry, but it’s not a rivalry,” Jones said Monday on The Facility. “I gotta go Steelers-Ravens, man. I grew up watching Ray Lewis and Ed Reed go at Hines Ward and them. It was just a physical, violent rivalry.”

While players like Lewis, Reed, and Ward may not take the field when the two teams meet today, they all left their mark on the rivalry. And typically, when you think of physicality, you think about almost every position but wide receiver. But that’s Hines Ward for you. Even Ed Reed felt the brunt of Ward’s physicality.

Throwback to Hines Ward against the Ravens #Steelers pic.twitter.com/l2IvvfZxO9 — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) October 28, 2020

Not too often do you see a wide receiver laying out a safety. But that’s the essence of the Steelers-Ravens rivalry. If you’re on the field, you are a target. Even offensive linemen could be a target, as the Ravens found out last year.

Elandon Roberts ramming and knocking the Ravens LG off his feet. Just another day at the office for him. Dude’s built for games like this. #Steelers pic.twitter.com/l4EhJH3t37 — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) November 18, 2024

Yes, that’s a linebacker dropping a lineman. Even in 2024, the physicality of the Steelers-Ravens matchup was alive. Yes, the Ravens won the season series in 2024. And they put a hurting on the Steelers in the second regular-season matchup and in the playoffs. But the Steelers have no desire to repeat that performance. That’s why they added multiple defensive linemen in the draft (Derrick Harmon with the 21st overall pick and Yahya Black in the fifth round).

The rivalry has taken some interesting turns in recent years, too. Steelers LB Patrick Queen and S DeShon Elliot both played for the Ravens previously. Queen was especially pumped to play against the Ravens because they apparently never wanted him back. It just adds another edge to the rivalry, even when there are lopsided losses. It’s personal.

The Steelers have no desire to be out-physicaled by the Ravens. Same goes for the Ravens. And that’s why the rivalry is the best in the league. Even for a former Green Bay Packers receiver like Jones.