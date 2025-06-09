Photos: Aaron Rodgers Attends Steelers’ Golf Outing With New Teammates

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers wasted no time getting to know many of his new teammates. An avid golfer, fitting for the week the US Open begins in nearby Oakmont, Rodgers participated in the Irons for Impact event that supports Cam Heyward’s charity, the Heyward House.

Photographer Taylor Ollason snapped several photos shared by the Steelers’ Community Relations Twitter/X account. One showed Rodgers and WR DK Metcalf riding around on a golf cart. Another showed Rodgers with several Steelers, past and present.

On Monday, @CamHeyward held the third annual Irons for Impact golf outing, benefiting his foundation @97HeywardHouse. pic.twitter.com/HMojrHi0OF — Steelers Community Relations (@SteelersCR) June 9, 2025

Notable faces in the group shot include former players Brett Keisel, Charlie Batch, and Joey Porter Sr. Current players include K Chris Boswell, WR Calvin Austin III, ILB Payton Wilson, TE Pat Freiermuth, TE Connor Heyward, DL Derrick Harmon, EDGE Nick Herbig, NT Keeanu Benton, Heyward, and Metcalf.

Besides football, golf has been the sport Rodgers has played the most throughout his adult life. Last July, he competed in his 20th American Century Classic and figures to reach his 21st next month. In past years, he competed in a Pros/Joes type of event that paired professional golfers Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau with Tom Brady and Rodgers. DeChambeau and Rodgers came out on top.

After hitting the links Monday, Rodgers and company will hit the field for the Steelers’ first of three mandatory minicamp practices beginning tomorrow. The sessions will run through Thursday before the Steelers take their summer break ahead of training camp.

Rodgers officially signed his one-year contract worth up to just shy of $20 million on Saturday. He will look to lead a young offense in need of stronger quarterback play than the team has received in several seasons. While there have been questions over how Rodgers would be received, players seem excited by the addition and clearly welcomed him with open arms at Heyward’s charity event.

Hopefully, the Steelers’ season ends with the same expressions as today. All smiles.