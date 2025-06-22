PFF Tabs 2025 As ‘Make-Or-Break’ Year For Broderick Jones

There comes a point in time where the rubber needs to meet the road for NFL players. If the proverbial switch never clicks, more often than not, they’re not long for their current team. That’s the situation Pro Football Focus sees former first-round pick Broderick Jones in for the Steelers.

In a recent article, PFF’s Dalton Wasserman highlighted every team’s “make-or-break” player, and chose Jones as the Steelers.

“The Steelers desperately need production and continuity at offensive tackle, especially with Aaron Rodgers lined up to be their starting quarterback,” wrote Wasserman.” “Former first-round pick Broderick Jones spent the vast majority of his first two seasons at right tackle and struggled to a 58.5 PFF overall grade.”

Wasserman goes on to highlight that Jones will be moving back to the left side of the offensive line, a spot he has said in the past is more comfortable for him. Still, while a lot of people don’t take stock in PFF grades, often saying they don’t reflect a player’s performance, this one seems on par. Despite flashing at different moments, Jones hasn’t found his footing in the NFL. Per PFF charting, he gave up 10 sacks in the season, which is the third-most in the NFL. Adding onto that, he also ranks near the top of the league in penalties with 10 on during the 2024 season.

It’s important to also note that Jones was dealing with an injury throughout the year. Early on, it was reported that he suffered injuries to his elbow and wrist. In an interview with reporters last offseason, Jones gave a subtle hint that the injury would be one that plagued him throughout the year saying he’s as, “healthy as I’m going to get.”

Despite that, it’s clear even the Steelers are ready to see improvement from Jones. As offensive line coach Pat Meyer said, “It’s got to be a big year for him. We all know that, and he knows that.” In fairness, Meyer did also acknowledge that it had been a good camp for Jones, and that moving next to left guard Isaac Seumalo should aid in his development.

If it does go sideways though, Wasserman’s may be correct in saying that a tough year could lay ahead for Aaron Rodgers and the team.