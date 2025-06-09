PFF: Steelers WR Roman Wilson Among Second-Year NFL Players With ‘Opportunity To Step Into A Bigger Role’

He played just five snaps in his rookie season while battling through an ankle injury and later a hamstring injury, but now entering Year 2 with the Pittsburgh Steelers, wide receiver Roman Wilson appears poised for a breakout season.
So far, so good with the Michigan product as Wilson has been turning heads early in workouts during Organized Team Activities.
Wilson, who was reportedly slow to grasp the playbook last year, which kept him off the field late in the season, is reportedly understanding things now and looks like a different player entirely, according to longtime Steelers reporter Mark Kaboly. He’s putting in a great amount of work away from team sessions, too, in an effort to grab a role in offensive coordinator Arthur Smith’s offense.
Entering Year 2, Wilson is among 10 NFL players who appear poised for bigger roles in 2025, according to Pro Football Focus.
“Wilson had a rookie season to forget in 2024, as he suffered an ankle injury in the Steelers’ first padded practice and missed most of the remainder of camp and the preseason. His NFL debut in Week 6 lasted just five snaps before a hamstring injury ended his campaign for good,” PFF’s Ryan Smith writes. “Moving forward, Wilson has an opportunity to step up into a bigger role.
“With George Pickens being traded to Dallas, Pittsburgh has very little depth at wide receiver behind recently acquired DK Metcalf, and the team will need his production to contend in a tough AFC North division.”
Going down with the ankle injury on the first day of padded practices at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe during training camp was tough for Wilson, who missed a good deal of time with the injury. That put him behind the 8-ball and forced him to try and jump on a moving train, to which he couldn’t quite catch up to.
Then, just when he seemed ready to return, a hamstring injury hit, sidelining him again. He was able to come back and play five snaps against the Las Vegas Raiders, but it left much to be desired — and plenty of disappointment — with Wilson in Year 1.
Now entering Year 2, Wilson is poised for a big role offensively, especially after Pittsburgh traded George Pickens to the Dallas Cowboys after the 2025 NFL Draft. Though the Steelers are still searching for another weapon for new quarterback Aaron Rodgers, Wilson is in line for significant snaps and could produce well in Year 2.
If he can, that would alleviate plenty of concerns at receiver for the Steelers as Pittsburgh has a star in DK Metcalf and is high on fourth-year receiver Calvin Austin III. Veteran Robert Woods provides some stability, too. But all eyes are on Wilson, especially after he was a third-round pick in 2024 and has yet to really see the field for an extended look.
So far, he looks quite good in the offseason by all accounts, and that’s encouraging. Hopefully that carries over into training camp, the preseason and into his second year in the NFL.