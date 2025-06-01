Peyton Manning Endorses Aaron Rodgers: ‘The Guy’s Super Talented’

One Hall of Fame quarterback is endorsing a future Canton-bound passer. Earlier this week, Peyton Manning gave his thoughts on if Aaron Rodgers can still play even at 41-years-old. Manning was confident Rodgers can help a team and hopes to see him on the field this September.

“I think so,” Manning told radio station 97.1 The Fan when asked if Rodgers can still provide championship-level play. “The guy’s super talented. Probably has arguably one of the best arms of all-time. Just elastic. I don’t have any insight on that. Hopefully, he gets with a team soon and gets going. It’d be fun to see him back on the field.”

Manning’s comments occurred during the Golden Bear Pro-Am in Ohio, where one of his first tee shots apparently veered off-course and hit a house. Clearly, Manning thinks Rodgers’ ability to play football is currently better than Manning’s golf game.

Manning and Rodgers spent more than a decade together in the NFL. Though they played in opposite conferences, the two knew each other well. They faced off twice, Rodgers’ Green Bay Packers winning in 2008 while Manning’s Denver Broncos handled business in 2015.

While most quarterbacks can’t play into their late 30s/early 40s, Manning played through his age-39 season. Though his body was clearly breaking down due to neck injuries, he won a Super Bowl in his final year in 2015. A great Broncos’ defense helped lead the way but Manning threw two touchdowns across three postseason games that year, including beating the Steelers in the Divisional Round (where he controversially “played possum” to avoid a sack and got back up to complete a pass).

Rodgers is even older, turning 42 by the end of 2025. But Manning doesn’t see that as a concern and clearly still thinks Rodgers has enough left in his tank to succeed. After battling injuries the first half of last season, Rodgers looked healthier and played better down the stretch even as the New York Jets only won five total games.

Peyton Manning’s comments dance around Rodgers’ saga with the Steelers and he noted he has no “insight” into Rodgers’ future. Few do. But Manning is rooting for Rodgers to take the field in 2025 and if he does, it’s hard to see it happening with any team other than Pittsburgh.