Pete Prisco Explains Leaving DK Metcalf Off Top 100 List

When CBS Sports analyst Pete Prisco compiled his top-100 NFL players list, only two Pittsburgh Steelers players made it: OLB T.J. Watt and DL Cam Heyward. Both of them are quite worthy of inclusion on the list. But Steelers fans may have been looking for a name that wasn’t on the list: New WR DK Metcalf.

That exclusion may have left a bit of a sour taste in Steelers fans’ mouths. The trade for Metcalf was a huge move this offseason. And he’s got 6,324 yards receiving and 48 touchdown catches in his six-year career. He even has 451 yards receiving and five touchdowns in four playoff games.

According to Prisco, leaving Metcalf off the list wasn’t easy. But a big part of that decision lies in the Steelers themselves.

“He was in at the back, I moved him back out, but I had trouble with him, and there’s a lot to like about DK Metcalf,” Prisco said Tuesday on CBS Sports HQ. “His numbers weren’t great last year; he wasn’t the best receiver on his own team last year. So, you wonder where he’s going to be now that he’s in Pittsburgh. They’re a run, we know even though they got [Aaron] Rodgers, what’s the Steelers’ identity? They want to run the ball and play good defense. So, where does he fit in that dynamic? I am a little concerned about him.”

Prisco’s questions about Metcalf’s top-100 potential aren’t anything new. Metcalf wasn’t on the 2024 edition of Prisco’s list, either. And honestly, that might have been an even bigger oversight. In 2023, Metcalf had 66 catches for 1,114 yards (16.9 yards per catch) and eight touchdowns. The 16.9 yards per catch was a career-high, too.

In 2024, Metcalf also caught 66 passes. However, he failed to break the 1,000-yard receiving mark, “only” reaching 992 yards. He also caught five touchdown passes. Metcalf still had a good 2024, but it wasn’t good enough in Prisco’s eyes to make him a top-100 player in the league.

But does that mean DK Metcalf is in line for a bad year in Pittsburgh? I don’t think so. While the Steelers have been run-focused on offense, offensive coordinator Arthur Smith has been working on a scheme focused on new QB Aaron Rodgers. And if that’s the case, Metcalf should see plenty of opportunities in the passing game. Perhaps that means he’ll find his way onto Prisco’s list next year.