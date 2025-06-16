Perspective Of An Average Steelers Fan: The Story Of Phil Handler

Early Life and Rise to the NFL

Phil Handler, born July 21, 1908, in Fort Worth, Texas, to Lithuanian immigrants, starred as a guard at Texas Christian University, earning All-Southwest Conference honors in 1929. At 5-11, 205 pounds, his speed stood out. After joining the Chicago Cardinals in 1930, he earned an All-Pro nod on the 1935 UPI second team. His grit caught Pittsburgh’s Art Rooney’s eye in a 1935 game. Handler, a regular starter, was benched with six others before subbing in, unable to halt the Steelers’ momentum in a 17-13 win. His work as a Cardinals player and assistant coach (1937-42), along with ties to teammate Walt Kiesling, a future Steelers coach, cemented his Pittsburgh connection.

Path to Pittsburgh

Handler’s ties to Rooney and Bert Bell grew through NFL circles. As a Cardinals assistant, he scouted Pittsburgh’s 1942 exhibition game against the Rams, his keen reports on its roster gaining Rooney’s attention. A Pittsburgh Press article in October 1942, mentioned a Rooney-hosted post-game dinner where Handler spoke to both teams with Kiesling.

When World War II depleted rosters, Handler took the Cardinals’ head coaching role in 1943. Parker, later a Steelers legend, assisted Handler during that winless season. In 1944, the NFL’s 11-team scheduling woes led Rooney and Bell to merge the Steelers and Cardinals, forming “Card-Pitt.” Familiar with Handler’s loyalty and scouting acumen, they named him co-head coach with Kiesling, alongside assistant Buddy Parker, a former Cardinal, tying Handler to Pittsburgh’s coaching lineage.

The Card-Pitt Debacle

The 1944 Card-Pitt season was a nightmare, the team finishing 0-10. Co-head coaches Phil Handler and Walt Kiesling, managing 31 players (13 Steelers, 18 Cardinals), ditched the T-formation for the Notre Dame Box after quarterbacks like Coley McDonough, drafted into the Army, and John McCarthy, sidelined by injury, could not play, costing the team dearly. Five Card-Pitt players threw 41 interceptions, including 21 by running back John Grigas from the box formation. Steelers fans groaned as the Card-Pitt imploded weekly.

After a 34-7 loss to the Bears, stars Johnny Butler, John Grigas, and Eberle Schultz were fined $200 for “indifferent play,” sparking a team-wide practice boycott. A heated meeting saw Butler suspended and waived. A brawl against Washington—Handler was fined for verbally blasting refs, while Rooney nearly joined the melee and paid “Cactus-Face” Duggan’s $200 fine —cemented the chaos. Grigas, juggling football and steel mill work, quit before the finale, leaving a heartfelt letter. Fans called them “Car-Pits,” trampled by all. Rooney swore off mergers, marking Handler’s Pittsburgh stint a dark moment. Roster woes ran deep.

A Low Point

The 1944 Card-Pitt season was crippled by Pittsburgh’s failure to sign any of its 30 draft picks, all sidelined by World War II. Steelers fans dreamed of stars like Bill Dudley, who’d shine post-war, while Handler and Kiesling scrambled. Only six players, including Ted Doyle, John Perko, and Tony Bova, returned for the Steelers in 1945, per Steelers records, in a chaotic rebuild after their 1942 winning season. John Grigas, near the NFL rushing lead before quitting, joined Boston, and Eberle Schultz played for the Rams in 1945, deepening the roster gap. Even co-coach Kiesling left, leaving Pittsburgh to restart under Jim Leonard. Fans sighed as the “Car-Pits” became a grim memory, with Handler’s grit offering little solace.

Aftermath and Legacy

Handler returned to the Cardinals as an offensive line coach (1946-48, 1950) and head coach (1943-45, 1949, 1951), but his 4-34 record as a head coach is among the worst for NFL coaches with five-plus seasons. He excelled as a Bears assistant, aiding titles in 1947 and 1963. Handler died in 1968 of a heart attack, leaving a 39-year NFL legacy and Chicago Hall of Fame honors. His brief Pittsburgh stint, battling boycotts and brawls, showed his resilience in a dismal year.

