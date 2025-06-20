Perspective Of An Average Steelers Fan: Mike Nixon’s Football Journey

Mike Nixon’s story should resonate with Steelers fans—a son of Pittsburgh’s coal country who carved a path in the NFL. Born into a Serbian immigrant family, Nixon’s life of hard work, football, and resilience mirrors the unwavering loyalty of the Steel City. Guided by mentors Jock Sutherland and Joe Kuharich, and touched by personal loss, Nixon’s journey from player to coach, ending with his tough 1965 season with the Steelers, showcases a man who never quit.

Early Life and College Career at Pitt

Born Michael Nicksick on November 21, 1911, in Masontown, Pennsylvania, Nixon grew up with his brother Ted in a coal-mining family. His parents, Theodore and Mary, were Serbian immigrants from Morovitze. During the summers, Nixon toiled in the mines beside his father, working shifts from 6:45 AM to 2:30 PM. Yet, he chased his athletic dreams. At Burgettstown High School, he captained the football team, earning a scholarship to Pitt.

Under Jock Sutherland at Pitt, Nixon shone as a running back, becoming a three-year letterman, and playing in the 1933 Rose Bowl. He helped Pitt claim national titles in 1931 and 1934. In November 1934, he scored four touchdowns in a 25-6 rout of Nebraska. Additionally, Nixon lettered in wrestling in 1934, proving his all-around talent.

NFL Playing Career and Early Coaching

In 1935, Nixon played one season with the Pittsburgh Steelers (then called the Pirates), battling for a roster spot in their third NFL year. Jock Sutherland urged him to coach, but Nixon stayed in the pros. However, he soon joined Sutherland’s staff at Pitt as a backfield coach from 1936 to 1939. He also ran offseason coaching clinics with Sutherland. After Sutherland left, Nixon stayed one more year, the only coach retained. Then, he moved to West Virginia University as an assistant from 1940 to 1941.

Meanwhile, Nixon played minor league baseball, declining a pro offer to focus on his Pitt education. In 1942, World War II shortages pulled him back to the NFL’s Brooklyn Dodgers as a player and assistant coach, possibly linked to Sutherland’s prior tenure. In 1943, Nixon enlisted in the Navy, serving as a lieutenant until 1946. During this time, he changed his name to Nixon, a move Sutherland suggested to boost his coaching prospects in the South.

Coaching Career and Key Mentors

After the war, Nixon returned to the Steelers in 1946 as a backfield coach under Sutherland, staying until 1951. He also ran for the Pennsylvania State Assembly in 1948 but lost reelection in 1950. In 1952, Nixon joined Joe Kuharich as an assistant with the Chicago Cardinals, forging a key partnership. He followed Kuharich to the Washington Redskins in 1954, where he coached until 1958. Kuharich’s trust in Nixon shaped his career across multiple teams.

In 1959, after 15 years in the NFL, Nixon became Redskins head coach. However, he struggled, posting a 4-18-2 record over two seasons. He rejoined the Steelers as a backfield coach from 1961 to 1964 under Buddy Parker. In August 1964, Nixon suffered a personal blow when his father, Theodore, passed away. This loss preceded a challenging time in his career.

When Parker quit two weeks before the 1965 season, Nixon stepped up as Steelers head coach. The season was brutal, with a 2-12 record—the team’s worst at the time—due to injuries and an aging lineup. Consequently, Nixon was fired at season’s end.

Post-Steelers Career and Legacy

Nixon reunited with Kuharich as an offensive assistant with the Philadelphia Eagles from 1966 to 1968. However, his coaching career ended when the new owner, Leonard Tose, dismissed Kuharich. Subsequently, in 1969, Nixon became the Cleveland Browns’ college scouting director, a role he held until the 1980s. He passed away on September 22, 2000, and was buried at Arlington National Cemetery, honoring his Navy service.

Nixon’s head coaching record of 6-30-2 across the Redskins and Steelers doesn’t tell the whole story. From Masontown’s coal mines to NFL sidelines, guided by Sutherland and Kuharich, and anchored by family, such as his brother Ted, Nixon’s journey reflects the loyalty of Steelers fans who stick by their team through thick and thin. His father’s death in 1964 adds a heartfelt note, highlighting the personal hurdles he faced before 1965.

Your Song Selection: “Sweet Caroline” by Neil Diamond

“Sweet Caroline” by Neil Diamond ties Nixon’s story to Pittsburgh’s heart. Released in 1969, this anthem captures the hope of Steelers fans, even after tough seasons like the 1965 season. Its refrain—“Good times never seemed so good”—echoes Nixon’s perseverance through loss and adversity, from coal mines to coaching. For a fanbase that stays true to its heroes like Mike Nixon, this song rings true.