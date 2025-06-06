Article

Perspective Of An Average Steelers Fan: ‘Burgh’ Coaching Influence

Steelers Coaching

As an average Pittsburgh Steelers fan, I love tracking the “Burgher Influence”—coaches with Pittsburgh or Steelers ties in the NFL. In 2025, I found 39 coaches with these roots, same as 2023 but down from 50+ in 2017. Only three are head coaches now, compared to nine back then. Here’s the scoop on our Burgher coaches this season.

Dwindling Burgher Guard

The Burgher presence holds steady at 39 coaches, with only 18 in the same roles since last season. Arizona led with eight in 2017, Detroit had six in 2023, and now the Washington Commanders top the list with five, like Bobby Engram and Darnell Stapleton. Three head coaches—Mike Vrabel, Nick Sirianni, and Brian Schottenheimer—carry the Burgher flag. Missed any Burgher coaches? Drop them in the comments!

Burgher Coaching Connections

Here’s the 2025 lineup of NFL coaches with Pittsburgh roots:

Buffalo Bills: Bobby Babich (Def. Coord., sub-Burgher, son of Bob Babich)

New England Patriots: Mike Vrabel (Head Coach, Steelers player ’97-00), Ben McAdoo (Sr. Def. Asst., Burgher, IUP)

Washington Commanders: Bobby Engram (WR Coach, Pitt ’12-13), Darnell Stapleton (Asst. OL Coach, Steelers ’07-09), Jeff Zgonina (DL, Steelers ’93-94), Jason Simmons (Def. Pass Game Coord., Steelers ’98-01), William Gay (Asst. DB, Steelers ’07-11)

Detroit Lions: Scottie Montgomery (Asst. HC/WR, Steelers ’10-12), Hank Fraley (OL/Run Game, Robert Morris), Bruce Gradkowski (Off. Asst., Burgher, Steelers ’13-16), Deshea Townsend (Pass Coord./CB, Steelers ’98-09)

See the full list below.

Burgher Coaching Impact

Our bar graph shows Pittsburgh-connected coaches across the NFL in 2025. The Washington Commanders lead with five coaches, followed by the Detroit Lions with four. Seven teams, like the Patriots and Browns, have two each, while 13 have one. In Black and Gold, it highlights the Steel City’s coaching footprint leaguewide.

Song Selection

To honor these Western Pa., roots, I’m spinning “We Ain’t Much Different” by Lynyrd Skynyrd. Its gritty vibe mirrors the hard-nosed spirit of Pittsburgh coaches like Mike Vrabel, whose leadership is already tightening discipline in New England. These Burgher coaches carry Steel City toughness across the NFL, proving our roots run deep. Who’s your favorite Burgher coach? Let’s keep the Pittsburgh pride alive!

Table: 2025 Burgher Coaching Connections

Division City Team Name Position Connection
AFC East Buffalo Bills Bobby Babich Def. Coord. Son of Pittsburgh native Bob Babich (RIP)
New England Patriots Mike Vrabel Head Coach Steelers player 1997-2000
New England Patriots Ben McAdoo Sr. Def. Asst. Pittsburgh-area native (Homer), Played at IUP
New York Jets Aaron Curry LB Coach Steelers ILB Coach 2023-24
AFC North Baltimore Ravens Tee Martin QB Coach Steelers player 2000-01
Baltimore Ravens Tyler Santucci LB Coach Pittsburgh-area native (New Kensington)
Cleveland Browns Raymond Ventrone Asst. HC/Special Teams Pittsburgh-area native (Chartiers Valley)
Cleveland Browns Duce Staley RB Coach Steelers player 2004-06
AFC South Houston Texans Jerrod Johnson QB Coach Steelers training camp 2012
Jacksonville Jaguars Spencer Whipple QB Coach Pitt player, Pittsburgh-area native (Gibsonia)
Jacksonville Jaguars Shaun Sarrett OL Coach Steelers coach 2012-20, last as OL coach
AFC West Kansas City Chiefs David Girardi QB Coach Pittsburgh-area native (New Kensington), Geneva College QB coach 2013
Las Vegas Raiders Joe Philbin Sr. Off. Asst. Washington & Jefferson player
NFC East Dallas Cowboys Brian Schottenheimer Head Coach Son of Pittsburgh-area native Marty Schottenheimer (RIP)
New York Giants Carmen Bricillo OL Coach Duquesne OL Coach 2005, Pittsburgh-area native (Shelocta)
Philadelphia Eagles Nick Sirianni Head Coach IUP WR Coach 2006-08
Washington Commanders Bobby Engram WR Coach Pitt WR coach 2012-13
Washington Commanders Darnell Stapleton Asst. OL Coach Steelers player 2007-09
Washington Commanders Jeff Zgonina DL Coach Steelers player 1993-94
Washington Commanders Jason Simmons Def. Pass Game Coord. Steelers player 1998-2001
Washington Commanders William Gay Asst. DB Coach Steelers player 2007-11, Coach Intern 2019
NFC North Chicago Bears Antwaan Randle El Asst. HC/WR Coach Steelers WR 2002-05, 2010
Chicago Bears J.T. Barrett Asst. QB Coach Steelers player 2019-20
Detroit Lions Scottie Montgomery Asst. HC/WR Coach Steelers WR Coach 2010-12
Detroit Lions Hank Fraley OL/Run Game Coord. Robert Morris player, Steelers UDFA 2000
Detroit Lions Bruce Gradkowski Off. Asst. Pittsburgh native, Steelers 2013-16
Detroit Lions Deshea Townsend Pass Coord./CB Coach Steelers player 1998-2009
Green Bay Packers Jason Vrable Pass Game Coord. Pittsburgh-area native (South Park)
Green Bay Packers Luke Getsy Sr. Asst. Coach Pittsburgh-area native (Munhall), Pitt player, IUP OC & QB coach 2011-12
Minnesota Vikings Brian Flores Def. Coord. Steelers Sr. Def. Asst. & LB coach 2022
NFC South Atlanta Falcons Ike Hilliard WR Coach Steelers WR Coach 2020-21
Carolina Panthers Dom Capers Sr. Def. Asst. Steelers DC 1992-94
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Tom Moore Sr. Off. Asst. Steelers WR Coach & OC 1977-1989
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Larry Foote Run Game Coord./OLB Coach Steelers LB 2002-08 & 2010-13
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Nick Rapone Safeties Coach Pittsburgh-area native (New Castle), Pitt DC 1989-92
NFC West Arizona Cardinals Buddy Morris Reconditioning Coord. Pitt strength coach 1980-89, 1997-2001, Pittsburgh native
Los Angeles Rams Alex Van Pelt Sr. Off. Asst. Pittsburgh native, Pitt QB 1989-92
Seattle Seahawks Frisman Jackson WR Coach Steelers WR Coach 2022-23
Seattle Seahawks Andrew Janocko QB Coach Pitt player

 

