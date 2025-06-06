Perspective Of An Average Steelers Fan: ‘Burgh’ Coaching Influence

As an average Pittsburgh Steelers fan, I love tracking the “Burgher Influence”—coaches with Pittsburgh or Steelers ties in the NFL. In 2025, I found 39 coaches with these roots, same as 2023 but down from 50+ in 2017. Only three are head coaches now, compared to nine back then. Here’s the scoop on our Burgher coaches this season.

Dwindling Burgher Guard

The Burgher presence holds steady at 39 coaches, with only 18 in the same roles since last season. Arizona led with eight in 2017, Detroit had six in 2023, and now the Washington Commanders top the list with five, like Bobby Engram and Darnell Stapleton. Three head coaches—Mike Vrabel, Nick Sirianni, and Brian Schottenheimer—carry the Burgher flag. Missed any Burgher coaches? Drop them in the comments!

Burgher Coaching Connections

Here’s the 2025 lineup of NFL coaches with Pittsburgh roots:

Buffalo Bills: Bobby Babich (Def. Coord., sub-Burgher, son of Bob Babich)

New England Patriots: Mike Vrabel (Head Coach, Steelers player ’97-00), Ben McAdoo (Sr. Def. Asst., Burgher, IUP)

Washington Commanders: Bobby Engram (WR Coach, Pitt ’12-13), Darnell Stapleton (Asst. OL Coach, Steelers ’07-09), Jeff Zgonina (DL, Steelers ’93-94), Jason Simmons (Def. Pass Game Coord., Steelers ’98-01), William Gay (Asst. DB, Steelers ’07-11)

Detroit Lions: Scottie Montgomery (Asst. HC/WR, Steelers ’10-12), Hank Fraley (OL/Run Game, Robert Morris), Bruce Gradkowski (Off. Asst., Burgher, Steelers ’13-16), Deshea Townsend (Pass Coord./CB, Steelers ’98-09)

See the full list below.

Burgher Coaching Impact

Our bar graph shows Pittsburgh-connected coaches across the NFL in 2025. The Washington Commanders lead with five coaches, followed by the Detroit Lions with four. Seven teams, like the Patriots and Browns, have two each, while 13 have one. In Black and Gold, it highlights the Steel City’s coaching footprint leaguewide.

Song Selection

To honor these Western Pa., roots, I’m spinning “We Ain’t Much Different” by Lynyrd Skynyrd. Its gritty vibe mirrors the hard-nosed spirit of Pittsburgh coaches like Mike Vrabel, whose leadership is already tightening discipline in New England. These Burgher coaches carry Steel City toughness across the NFL, proving our roots run deep. Who’s your favorite Burgher coach? Let’s keep the Pittsburgh pride alive!

Table: 2025 Burgher Coaching Connections