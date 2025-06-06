Perspective Of An Average Steelers Fan: ‘Burgh’ Coaching Influence

As an average Pittsburgh Steelers fan, I love tracking the “Burgher Influence”—coaches with Pittsburgh or Steelers ties in the NFL. In 2025, I found 39 coaches with these roots, same as 2023 but down from 50+ in 2017. Only three are head coaches now, compared to nine back then. Here’s the scoop on our Burgher coaches this season.
Dwindling Burgher Guard
The Burgher presence holds steady at 39 coaches, with only 18 in the same roles since last season. Arizona led with eight in 2017, Detroit had six in 2023, and now the Washington Commanders top the list with five, like Bobby Engram and Darnell Stapleton. Three head coaches—Mike Vrabel, Nick Sirianni, and Brian Schottenheimer—carry the Burgher flag. Missed any Burgher coaches? Drop them in the comments!
Burgher Coaching Connections
Here’s the 2025 lineup of NFL coaches with Pittsburgh roots:
Buffalo Bills: Bobby Babich (Def. Coord., sub-Burgher, son of Bob Babich)
New England Patriots: Mike Vrabel (Head Coach, Steelers player ’97-00), Ben McAdoo (Sr. Def. Asst., Burgher, IUP)
Washington Commanders: Bobby Engram (WR Coach, Pitt ’12-13), Darnell Stapleton (Asst. OL Coach, Steelers ’07-09), Jeff Zgonina (DL, Steelers ’93-94), Jason Simmons (Def. Pass Game Coord., Steelers ’98-01), William Gay (Asst. DB, Steelers ’07-11)
Detroit Lions: Scottie Montgomery (Asst. HC/WR, Steelers ’10-12), Hank Fraley (OL/Run Game, Robert Morris), Bruce Gradkowski (Off. Asst., Burgher, Steelers ’13-16), Deshea Townsend (Pass Coord./CB, Steelers ’98-09)
See the full list below.
Burgher Coaching Impact
Our bar graph shows Pittsburgh-connected coaches across the NFL in 2025. The Washington Commanders lead with five coaches, followed by the Detroit Lions with four. Seven teams, like the Patriots and Browns, have two each, while 13 have one. In Black and Gold, it highlights the Steel City’s coaching footprint leaguewide.
Song Selection
To honor these Western Pa., roots, I’m spinning “We Ain’t Much Different” by Lynyrd Skynyrd. Its gritty vibe mirrors the hard-nosed spirit of Pittsburgh coaches like Mike Vrabel, whose leadership is already tightening discipline in New England. These Burgher coaches carry Steel City toughness across the NFL, proving our roots run deep. Who’s your favorite Burgher coach? Let’s keep the Pittsburgh pride alive!
Table: 2025 Burgher Coaching Connections
|Division
|City
|Team
|Name
|Position
|Connection
|AFC East
|Buffalo
|Bills
|Bobby Babich
|Def. Coord.
|Son of Pittsburgh native Bob Babich (RIP)
|New England
|Patriots
|Mike Vrabel
|Head Coach
|Steelers player 1997-2000
|New England
|Patriots
|Ben McAdoo
|Sr. Def. Asst.
|Pittsburgh-area native (Homer), Played at IUP
|New York
|Jets
|Aaron Curry
|LB Coach
|Steelers ILB Coach 2023-24
|AFC North
|Baltimore
|Ravens
|Tee Martin
|QB Coach
|Steelers player 2000-01
|Baltimore
|Ravens
|Tyler Santucci
|LB Coach
|Pittsburgh-area native (New Kensington)
|Cleveland
|Browns
|Raymond Ventrone
|Asst. HC/Special Teams
|Pittsburgh-area native (Chartiers Valley)
|Cleveland
|Browns
|Duce Staley
|RB Coach
|Steelers player 2004-06
|AFC South
|Houston
|Texans
|Jerrod Johnson
|QB Coach
|Steelers training camp 2012
|Jacksonville
|Jaguars
|Spencer Whipple
|QB Coach
|Pitt player, Pittsburgh-area native (Gibsonia)
|Jacksonville
|Jaguars
|Shaun Sarrett
|OL Coach
|Steelers coach 2012-20, last as OL coach
|AFC West
|Kansas City
|Chiefs
|David Girardi
|QB Coach
|Pittsburgh-area native (New Kensington), Geneva College QB coach 2013
|Las Vegas
|Raiders
|Joe Philbin
|Sr. Off. Asst.
|Washington & Jefferson player
|NFC East
|Dallas
|Cowboys
|Brian Schottenheimer
|Head Coach
|Son of Pittsburgh-area native Marty Schottenheimer (RIP)
|New York
|Giants
|Carmen Bricillo
|OL Coach
|Duquesne OL Coach 2005, Pittsburgh-area native (Shelocta)
|Philadelphia
|Eagles
|Nick Sirianni
|Head Coach
|IUP WR Coach 2006-08
|Washington
|Commanders
|Bobby Engram
|WR Coach
|Pitt WR coach 2012-13
|Washington
|Commanders
|Darnell Stapleton
|Asst. OL Coach
|Steelers player 2007-09
|Washington
|Commanders
|Jeff Zgonina
|DL Coach
|Steelers player 1993-94
|Washington
|Commanders
|Jason Simmons
|Def. Pass Game Coord.
|Steelers player 1998-2001
|Washington
|Commanders
|William Gay
|Asst. DB Coach
|Steelers player 2007-11, Coach Intern 2019
|NFC North
|Chicago
|Bears
|Antwaan Randle El
|Asst. HC/WR Coach
|Steelers WR 2002-05, 2010
|Chicago
|Bears
|J.T. Barrett
|Asst. QB Coach
|Steelers player 2019-20
|Detroit
|Lions
|Scottie Montgomery
|Asst. HC/WR Coach
|Steelers WR Coach 2010-12
|Detroit
|Lions
|Hank Fraley
|OL/Run Game Coord.
|Robert Morris player, Steelers UDFA 2000
|Detroit
|Lions
|Bruce Gradkowski
|Off. Asst.
|Pittsburgh native, Steelers 2013-16
|Detroit
|Lions
|Deshea Townsend
|Pass Coord./CB Coach
|Steelers player 1998-2009
|Green Bay
|Packers
|Jason Vrable
|Pass Game Coord.
|Pittsburgh-area native (South Park)
|Green Bay
|Packers
|Luke Getsy
|Sr. Asst. Coach
|Pittsburgh-area native (Munhall), Pitt player, IUP OC & QB coach 2011-12
|Minnesota
|Vikings
|Brian Flores
|Def. Coord.
|Steelers Sr. Def. Asst. & LB coach 2022
|NFC South
|Atlanta
|Falcons
|Ike Hilliard
|WR Coach
|Steelers WR Coach 2020-21
|Carolina
|Panthers
|Dom Capers
|Sr. Def. Asst.
|Steelers DC 1992-94
|Tampa Bay
|Buccaneers
|Tom Moore
|Sr. Off. Asst.
|Steelers WR Coach & OC 1977-1989
|Tampa Bay
|Buccaneers
|Larry Foote
|Run Game Coord./OLB Coach
|Steelers LB 2002-08 & 2010-13
|Tampa Bay
|Buccaneers
|Nick Rapone
|Safeties Coach
|Pittsburgh-area native (New Castle), Pitt DC 1989-92
|NFC West
|Arizona
|Cardinals
|Buddy Morris
|Reconditioning Coord.
|Pitt strength coach 1980-89, 1997-2001, Pittsburgh native
|Los Angeles
|Rams
|Alex Van Pelt
|Sr. Off. Asst.
|Pittsburgh native, Pitt QB 1989-92
|Seattle
|Seahawks
|Frisman Jackson
|WR Coach
|Steelers WR Coach 2022-23
|Seattle
|Seahawks
|Andrew Janocko
|QB Coach
|Pitt player