Pelissero Wonders If Mike Tomlin’s Longevity Makes Him ‘Year To Year’ With Steelers

Mike Tomlin has served as the Pittsburgh Steelers’ head coach since 2007, and this offseason became the longest-tenured active head coach in American professional sports. But no one can coach forever, leaving NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero to wonder if that end date could be sooner than later.

Joining The Rich Eisen Show Friday afternoon, Pelissero made waves by suggesting Tomlin could be year to year. Not as an official report but reading the tea leaves when it comes to a long-term coach who seemingly has questions about his future every year.

“They’re in win-now mode as they are every year with Mike Tomlin, who himself is at least somewhat on a year-to-year basis as he enters his 19th season as the Steelers’ head coach,” Pelissero told Eisen.

His comment was tucked into a broader discussion about T.J. Watt’s contract situation. But the statement caught Eisen’s attention, who was quick to follow up for clarification.

“My belief is Mike Tomlin will be the head coach of the Steelers for as long as he wants to be,” Pelissero told the show. “But he’s entering his 19th year. There is not a lot of precedent in the modern NFL, Bill Belichick aside, for somebody going on 20 years with one team.”

Few coaches have reached Tomlin’s longevity. In an era where coaches are fired at the slightest bit of trouble, Tomlin has stood the test of time. Of the 32 NFL teams, only three have had the same head coach since 2016: John Harbaugh and the Baltimore Ravens, Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs, and Tomlin’s Steelers.

Tomlin himself was a surprising selection, beating out internal favorites Russ Grimm and Ken Whisenhunt when hired in 2007, a fresh faced who entered the NFL only years earlier. His longevity reflects coaches from an earlier era. The George Halas and Vince Lombardis of the world, NFL legends who shaped the game to its present form.

Pittsburgh has a rich history of keeping head coaches longer than any other franchise. Since 1969, the team has only had three: Chuck Noll, Bill Cowher, and Tomlin. Over the same time frame, there’s been double the number of popes. Noll and Cowher stepped down on their own accord and Tomlin is likely to do the same. Pelissero just believes that time could be drawing near.

“Every year, we have a story of some team reaching out on Mike Tomlin,” he told Eisen. “Could you end up trading for him? Every year, there’s some level of rumblings about, could Mike Tomlin decide to do something else. I’m not saying he’s sitting there right now thinking about, he’s going to walk away after the season. I would just say that you get into these situations and every year we’re talking about what someone’s future is going to be, that should give you a pretty clear indication you’re on a year-to-year basis.”

Pelissero followed up by repeating he has no indication the Rooney family would fire or trade Tomlin despite the team’s lack of recent playoff success. No head coach has been fired in Pittsburgh since Bill Austin in 1969. Coach trades are media fodder but rarely materialize, especially for active coaches. The last one of those to occur was Herm Edwards in 2006. But Pelissero thinks Tomlin could soon enough step down.

“Does Mike Tomlin say at some point, do I need to do something different?” he said.

Last June, Tomlin signed a contract extension through the 2027 season that is reportedly worth $50 million. Though he hasn’t often discussed his future plans, he’s shown no public signs of being unhappy with his job. When rumors swirled after the 2023 season, Tomlin stormed out of a press conference when asked about his future and later told reporters he had no plans of stepping down. Still, that day will eventually come.

“When the calls keep coming on Mike Tomlin and when you’re coming up on 20 years as a head coach, it’s only natural that at some time everything is going to come to an end,” Pelissero noted. “Mike Tomlin will be the one in all likelihood to choose when that comes.”

Pelissero ended by noting “we’ll see how this season goes,” another ominous comment addressing Tomlin’s future.

Despite coaching for nearly two decades, Tomlin is only 53 years old. With coaches like Pete Carroll and Belichick still going into their 70s, it’s theoretically possible for Tomlin to coach another 20 years. He was hired as one of the NFL’s youngest head coaches, giving him a longer timeline than most. Instant success, a Super Bowl win his second season, gave him immediate job security. Rooney’s comments even during the Steelers’ playoff win drought have largely been positive and supportive of Tomlin. The mega-extension he signed is proof enough.

Pelissero is speculating more than usual for an insider. His comments are also contradictory. On one hand, he acknowledges the Steelers have zero plans to fire or trade Tomlin but consistently referenced that media chatter as a foundation for his belief Tomlin could be year to year. At the least, Tomlin figures to be coaching through his current contract, leaving him in charge of the team for at least three more seasons.