Payton Wilson Tabbed Potential ‘Under-The-Radar Star’ In 2025

During the 2024 NFL Draft, the Pittsburgh Steelers knew they needed to add to their linebacker group. They did so in the third round, taking Payton Wilson. While Wilson didn’t get a large share of playing time throughout his rookie season, he got his chances,and made the most of them. Now, Tyler Sullivan with CBS Sports has named him as the Steelers’ potential under-the-radar star in an article posted Thursday.

“Wilson, a third-round pick in 2024 out of NC State, was quite productive during his rookie season,” Sullivan wrote. “With Elandon Roberts departing this offseason, there is a starting spot open for Wilson to ascend opposite Patrick Queen. If Wilson fends off Malik Harrison and Cole Holcomb this summer, he could be in a position where he’s among the top tacklers in the NFL.”

All things considered, you’ve got to be happy with the season Wilson put together in 2024, especially considering he was a third-round rookie. He played 45 percent of the snaps on defense but still managed to rack up an impressive 78 combined tackles. He made key plays, including an interception, two passes defended, a forced fumble and two fumble recoveries.

If Payton Wilson is going to become a “star,” he’s going to have to make big plays like that. Takeaways are huge for the momentum of the game, and it’s something the Steelers have thrived on for years.

Stars also make those plays at the biggest, most important times. That’s another thing Wilson dipped his toes into last year. In the Steelers’ first matchup against the Baltimore Ravens, Wilson had an incredible interception, which helped flip the momentum of the game, one in which the Steelers managed to come out on top.

Heading into 2025, Payton Wilson’s role does look like it could be bigger. He’s not the only linebacker vying for playing time, though. Patrick Queen is entrenched as an every-down linebacker and Cole Holcomb returns from a devastating knee injury he suffered in 2023. The Steelers brought in Malik Harrison, but Elandon Roberts left for the Las Vegas Raiders in free agency. That alone should provide more playing time for Wilson.

Payton Wilson showed a ton of promise in his rookie year. He made some plays when the Steelers needed them the most and showed glimpses of a great, all-around skill set. He’s a sure tackler, and some believe has the chance to surpass 100 tackles this season. If he continues to develop, the Steelers just might have their next great defender on their hands.