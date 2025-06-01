Payton Wilson Believes He Has ‘Good Chance’ To Play Every Snap This Season

Pittsburgh Steelers second-year ILB Payton Wilson said he wants to play every snap this year, and even thinks he might. Speaking to reporters, he noted that he was taking all the snaps with the first-team defense. With Elandon Roberts gone, there also isn’t an incumbent, though the Steelers do have other directions they can go.

Regardless of what the coaches decide, Payton Wilson is ready to do whatever the Steelers ask him. “Like I’ve said since last year, whatever they need me to do, I’m gonna do it”, he said, via Pittsburgh’s DSEN. “Obviously, I want to be out there every single snap. I’m trying to prove myself out here at OTAs and camp to do that. But whatever’s handed to me, [I’ll take]. It’s been great being out there every single snap, and I’m just gonna do whatever I can to help this team win”.

Asked what he can do to earn every snap, Wilson said, “Just continue to show the guys I have what it takes”. He also emphasized the importance of knowledge of the defense and strong communication. “Last year, we had E-Rob [Elandon Roberts], who had been here for a long time. But now that he’s gone, I feel like there’s a good chance for me to just take every snap, and I’m pretty excited for it”.

Roberts was “here”, as in the NFL, for a long time, though he only spent the past two years with the Steelers. Pittsburgh selected Payton Wilson in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft. As a rookie, he played 492 snaps, registering 78 tackles, an interception, and a forced fumble. He recovered two fumbles, returning one for a touchdown.

It’s hard to know what to read into Wilson’s comment that he feels there’s a “good chance” he could play every snap. For years, the Steelers have only had one every-down linebacker, and that is Patrick Queen. Queen confirmed during OTAs that he is wearing the green dot, as he did last year.

But on what does Wilson base this sense, other than his OTAs work with the starters? Have the coaches in some way communicated that the opportunity is in front of him to seize this playing time? What of Malik Harrison and Cole Holcomb, the other options they have to play or even start?

It’s worth keeping in mind that the Steelers drafted Payton Wilson, believing he had talent exceeding his draft position. He fell to the third round because his medical history scared teams off. Reportedly, even Pittsburgh may have felt he could have a short career—but an effective one. And in the third round, they felt the talent justified the price.

Of course, now it’s on Wilson to go out and prove them right and earn his playing time. He already played a lot as a rookie and showed that he can make impact plays. Now it’s about building consistency and sanding out some of the rough edges.