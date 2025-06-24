Patrick Queen Believes He Could Have Had 6 INTs Last Season: ‘Didn’t Play Type Of Football I Wanted To’

His first season with the Pittsburgh Steelers didn’t go the way many envisioned for linebacker Patrick Queen, himself included.

Queen had plenty of ups and downs during the 2024 season after signing a three-year, $41 million deal in free agency with the Steelers, leaving the Baltimore Ravens after an All-Pro season the year prior.

Now, ahead of the 2025 season, one that should be much better for the veteran linebacker, Queen was reflective on his first season. In a conversation with the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Brian Batko, Queen acknowledged he didn’t play the type of football he wanted to, and even stated he believes he could’ve had six interceptions last season with the Steelers, but failed to make the plays.

“It wasn’t the season I wanted,” Queen said to Batko, adding he thinks he could’ve had six interceptions last season, according to the Post-Gazette. “Just because I didn’t play the type of football I wanted to. You could blame it on a whole new system and all that other stuff, but at the end of the day, I’m a professional football player. That was Year 5.

“So, I think I should’ve been a little more well-prepared for that. I definitely take all accountability for that.”

Though Queen played and started in all 17 regular season games for the Steelers last season, and even played through the playoff game loss to the Ravens while battling the flu, finishing with 129 tackles on the season with six tackles for loss and 1.0 sacks, he didn’t have a single interception, recorded just seven passes defensed and generated just three turnovers with two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.

Six interceptions feels like a stretch, considering he had just seven passes defensed. Queen should have had at least two interceptions, though, especially in the final two weeks of the season against the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals.

Against the Chiefs on Christmas Day, Queen had a tipped pass by T.J. Watt go right through his hands.

That was late in the first quarter and was deep in Kansas City’s own end. It could have been a significant game-changer for the Steelers if Patrick Queen was able to secure that tipped pass against the Chiefs, and might have been the spark needed to avoid what eventually became another blowout, which led to some pointed comments afterwards from Queen and DeShon Elliott regarding the communication defensively.

Then, in the Week 18 regular season finale against the Bengals, Queen should have caught a ball from quarterback Joe Burrow for an interception. Instead, the ball bounced off his arms and then his helmet, but fortunately, slot corner Beanie Bishop Jr. was there to corral it before it hit the ground, resulting in the turnover.

Patrick Queen got his hands (and helmet) on the ball first. Then Beanie Bishop Jr. took care of the INT 🤝 pic.twitter.com/EILkXXxuFk — NFL (@NFL) January 5, 2025

Six interceptions is a stretch from Patrick Queen, but what isn’t a stretch is the fact that he didn’t play as well as he should have. Year 1 in a new scheme and wearing the green dot was undoubtedly a challenge for Queen. He struggled in Baltimore early in his career when wearing the green dot and didn’t become an All-Pro linebacker until after he ceded the green dot to Roquan Smith.

In Pittsburgh, he’s the green dot guy, and there doesn’t appear to be a change on the horizon there with him, so he’ll need to be better in 2025, period. That includes the tackling department, too, after he missed a team-high 22 tackles last season, missing tackles at a 13.7% rate on the season.

Now, entering the 2025 season, he’s largely out of excuses. Kudos to him for admitting he didn’t play good enough, especially after coaches last year praised Queen every chance they got and stated he was exactly what they expected him to be, which was simply a farce.

Patrick Queen needs a major bounce-back season, and he needs to find a way to finish plays, creating splash that he believes he should have last season.