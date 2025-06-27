Pat Meyer Rejects Notion Broderick Jones Is A ‘Natural’ Left Tackle, ‘Did Well’ Last Year

While Broderick Jones admitted being back on the left side is a “boost”, Steelers OL coach Pat Meyer contested the idea it’s his “natural” position. Pittsburgh readily acknowledged it drafted him to play left tackle, even though he played right tackle the past two years. He didn’t always look comfortable there—but he also wasn’t healthy a year ago.

As a rookie, he spent most of his offseason training at left tackle. After failing to earn the starting job, he eventually resurfaced at right tackle. Another attempt to move him over last season failed, for a variety of reasons. Meyer has coached him since his arrival and shared his thoughts on Jones playing different sides.

“He may feel more comfortable [at left tackle], it wasn’t like he had had a million reps”, Meyer said of Jones, via Mike Prisuta writing for the Steelers’ website. “It was our need to move Broderick to right tackle, Broderick came in, did what he did, I thought he did well”.

Many may not share Meyer’s opinion. Even Jones admitted early last season he was struggling. Though he saw some improvement after the bye week, he never took the step forward the Steelers counted on.

But how much of that, if any, has to do with him playing on the right side rather than the left? Pat Meyer refuses to use that as an excuse for Broderick Jones. “I don’t buy into any of that”, he said of the notion of him having a natural side. “You’re a professional football player. We put you here, you go out there and work your tail off and play to the best of your ability. And that’s what he did”.

Jones admitted that while he feels a boost playing on the left side, he is also relearning the position. Having spent most of the past two years repeating the movements on the right side, he has to unlearn it. But that’s what the offseason is for, and he will see those reps in training camp.

When asked about Jones’ comment about playing on the left side being a boost, Meyer allowed, “He feels more natural there, great. We’ll continue to work it and continue to have him grow into that position”.

The Steelers are counting on it, because Broderick Jones is their left tackle of the future, in theory. And if he doesn’t show it this year, Pat Meyer most likely won’t be here to explore Plan B.

The Steelers have to decide after this season whether to exercise the fifth-year option on Jones’ contract. As it stands, that value figures to be over $17 million. For the 2022 class, the basic option value of an offensive lineman came out to $16,685,000. With the cap precipitously rising, you can guess which direction that number will trend for 2026.